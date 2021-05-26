Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Next / Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen has reached a “different level of maturity” in Formula 1 after a dominant victory in Monaco on Sunday.

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

Verstappen went lights-to-flag in Monaco to secure his second win of the season and move into the lead of the F1 drivers’ championship for the first time, capitalising on a bad weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

After fending off Valtteri Bottas at the first corner, Verstappen rarely looked at risk of coming under pressure at the front of the race, crossing the line 8.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr.

The controlled display won Verstappen praise from Marko, who pointed out the young Dutchman’s maturity and composure in managing the race.

“He has certainly reached a different level of maturity,” Marko said on Sky Germany after the race. “We kept him on his toes with fuel modes and such. He had to understand quite a lot.

“When he started asking who had the fastest lap and with what time, we immediately blocked him and told him: ‘Forget all that!’”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull was quick to tell Verstappen not to chase the fastest lap after a late pit stop for Hamilton saw him fit fresh soft tyres, setting a time that was likely to be out of reach.

But the bonus point did not stop Hamilton from losing the lead of the championship, slipping four points behind Verstappen.

Taking top spot in the standings capped off a big day of firsts for Verstappen, who put to an end a difficult record in Monaco with a win that also marked his first podium in the principality.

Verstappen failed to finish in his first two Monaco starts, and missed a possible chance to win in 2018 after crashing in final practice, ruling him out of qualifying.

Despite finishing second on the road and hassling Hamilton for the lead in 2019, a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pits dropped him to fourth place.

Asked what a victory in Monaco meant for Verstappen’s CV, Marko felt it would act as another boost, particularly due to the fashion of his performance.

Read Also:

"We haven't had a podium here yet [with Max], although we've had a car that can win twice - Ricciardo proved that, after all,” Marko said. “I think that gives him another boost of relief. It should make his performances even more confident and controlled.

“That was also very, very important for the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Previous article

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Next article

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

1h
2
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

19h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

5h
4
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

1h
5
Formula 1

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere

1d
Latest news
Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

2m
Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

1h
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

4h
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

4h
Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure 00:42
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81 08:15
Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos 02:59
Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue 00:39
Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco win Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco win

Verstappen confident ‘pole was on’ before Monaco Q3 red flag Monaco GP
Formula 1

Verstappen confident ‘pole was on’ before Monaco Q3 red flag

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
4h
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Latest news

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.