Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

shares
comments
Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen
By:
Oct 29, 2019, 9:22 AM

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel race differently against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in Formula 1, with Hamilton saying that crashes are likely if you don’t “leave extra space” for the Dutchman.

Hamilton and Verstappen came together on the opening lap of the Mexican Grand Prix, with Hamilton oversteering at Turn 2 in response to being forced wide by Verstappen and edging both drivers off the track and onto the grass. 

Five laps in, Verstappen then made a lunge into the stadium section on Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, but was hit in the right rear by Bottas after the latter tried to cut back onto the racing line, the contact yielding a puncture that derailed Verstappen's race.

Despite Verstappen not appearing to be at fault for either of those incidents, the Red Bull man's driving was brought up in the post race press conference when Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Bottas were quizzed on whether they approach racing Verstappen differently.

“Yeah,” Hamilton replied. “I think every driver is slightly different. 

“Some are smarter; some are like very smart, aggressive and some are silly with it. 

“And so, through those experiences of racing with people, you give some more space and [with] others you don’t have to. They’re quite respectful. 

“But yeah, Max, it’s very likely you’re going to come together with Max if you don’t give him extra space, so most of the time you do. 

Read Also:

“But as I said, in my experience, I didn’t have a lot of space to give him extra space [in the incident at Turn 2]. But I don’t think it was intentional or anything like that. 

“It was just, he’s a magnet for those kind of things but yeah, nonetheless, I managed to keep the car together and in a straight line, fortunately.”

When likewise asked whether he treated Verstappen differently when racing and whether he felt Verstappen was the most aggressive driver out there, Vettel responded in the affirmative on both counts.

Asked to expand upon that, Vettel said: “No, just copy-paste [Hamilton’s answer]. It’s true.”

Bottas, describing the incident in the stadium, said that Verstappen had “earned his own puncture”.

“For me, just out of nowhere he appeared on the inside into Turn 13 and, you know, I couldn't disappear from there,” added Bottas. 

“He just dived in and we touched. He got a puncture from that, so… yeah, I couldn’t really avoid him, so I think he earned his own puncture, definitely. 

“But, I don’t know, every driver is obviously different. Some are more aggressive, some are less. 

“I haven’t raced very closely for some time with all of them, so I can’t say in detail for all the drivers.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with puncture

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with puncture

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Next article
Mexican GP: Best of team radio

Previous article

Mexican GP: Best of team radio

Next article

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jack Benyon

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

4
Formula 1

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"

50m
5
MotoGP

Zarco's KTM woes made Honda debut sweeter

Latest videos

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine 05:01
Formula 1

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Latest news

Why Renault must learn from McLaren to ensure its F1 future
F1

Why Renault must learn from McLaren to ensure its F1 future

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"
F1

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen
F1

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

Mexican GP: Best of team radio
F1

Mexican GP: Best of team radio

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP
F1

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.