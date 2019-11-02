Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
18 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

shares
comments
Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 11:24 PM

Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton caused a “close call” in United States Grand Prix qualifying by driving like he “didn’t care” when several Formula 1 drivers were finishing their outlaps.

Verstappen was passed by Hamilton as a queue of drivers prepared for their final flying laps in the second part of qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas.

As Verstappen attempted to re-pass Hamilton into the penultimate corner, Hamilton attempted to overtake Daniil Kvyat ahead and locked up trying to avoid Toro Rosso, while in turn forcing Verstappen slightly off-track on the inside.

“We were all lining to do our lap, to get the last corner, and I think it was Seb the first Ferrari and then Charles and then I had Dany in front of me,” said Verstappen.

“And we were all just slowing down, and Lewis just drove by like nobody was there, and didn’t care.

“So I was like, ‘if you don’t care, I don’t care’. I wanted to get my position back, because everyone is respecting each other at that point to start the lap. That is why is why it was such a close call.”

Read Also:

Verstappen had Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso close ahead entering the final sector on their outlaps in Q2, with Sebastian Vettel further in front but slowing right down in preparation for his own flying lap.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was warned there would be “a bit of bunching” in the final sector of the lap.

After being told that the Ferraris were at the head of the queue and were “yet to go”, Verstappen was passed by Hamilton on the entry to the triple-right at the very end of the lap.

Verstappen sped up and tried to re-pass Hamilton into the next corner, the penultimate turn, but Hamilton attempted to get ahead of Kvyat into the left-hander as well.

As Hamilton moved to the left, and briefly locked his front left, Verstappen had to slow down and swerve over the kerb and run-off and briefly dip his inside front wheel onto the dirt to avoid the Mercedes.

Hamilton passed Kvyat in the move, but as the five-time world champion slowed to create a gap to the Toro Rosso into the final corner, Verstappen charged ahead of both and Hamilton also fell back behind Kvyat.

He had to slow almost to a stop before being able to begin his lap.

As Verstappen started his own flying lap ahead, the Dutchman radioed his team to say: “Lewis f**ked us all, so it’s his f**king problem, what’s happening.”

Kvyat was eliminated from qualifying in Q2 after failing to make it into the top 10 with his flying lap after the incident, and will start 13th after subsequently having the lap deleted for a track-limits offence.

The Russian felt Hamilton had triggered "the mess", but was puzzled by both drivers' behaviour.

"I don't know what they were doing to be honest, it was quite stupid - I mean, not stupid but just not necessary," Kvyat said.

"Just I don't understand why they were racing on the out-lap so much, and yeah, in the end it just made a mess for all three of us, compromised the lap for all three of us. I had to start lap with a very cold tyres, but still... it was OK.

"Normally you want to have an order, but some drivers don't respect that order, and then this mess happens.

"And I think it was Lewis who triggered this. It doesn't matter, for him its Q2, he is already in Q3 by miles. But for me that was the problem.

"In the end, he tried to be the first, but he started the lap behind both of us, so I didn't understand what it was all about.

Verstappen went on to qualify third, while Hamilton – who can win his sixth title on Sunday – will start fifth. 

Additional reporting by Edd Straw

Next article
Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run

Previous article

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
17:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
21:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
19:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
22:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

2
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

53m
4
Formula 1

Drivers defend bumpy Austin circuit after early criticism

5
Formula 1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

2h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

Latest news

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"
F1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run
F1

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request
F1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
F1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.