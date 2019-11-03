Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
09 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

shares
comments
Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 8:40 AM

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff have both indicated that rival Ferrari has lost straightline performance in Austin, but they stopped short of attributing the change to a technical directive on fuel flow that was issued by the FIA this weekend.

The TD was a response to an enquiry from Red Bull Racing which explored possible loopholes in the measurement of fuel flow. It was intended to test a theory about what Ferrari might be doing, a ploy that teams regularly use when they have questions about rivals.

The FIA duly confirmed that the systems proposed by Red Bull would not be legal.

On Saturday Valtteri Bottas gave Mercedes its first pole position since July, and Ferrari appeared not to show such a significant advantage in terms of lap time gained on the straights compared to its two main rivals. Ferrari drivers did however still top all the speed trap tables.

“What’s come out this week is quite interesting to see,” said Hamilton. “Obviously today, I think they’ve lost a bit of power. It will be interesting to see how that continues or how that reflects in the race tomorrow.

“They are still quicker than us generally in the straights. Hopefully our car will be strong throughout the race. Yesterday’s running was good and today was a little difficult. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day.”

Wolff declined to suggest that the technical directive had led to the change in comparative performance in qualifying between Ferrari and rivals Mercedes and Red Bull.

“Certainly the three teams were much closer together in terms of straight line performance here in the US,” he said. “But I wouldn’t say this is down to any specific event.

“It’s just a fact that we’ve won our first pole position since July, since Hockenheim, and we were really in the mix.”

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the FIA ruling he said: “I think it’s very strong that the FIA issued a TD clarifying the situation, with some very clear wording.

“But this is a process that is standard, it’s happened before, and part of the role of the governing body.”

Next article
Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

Previous article

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
09 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
20:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
18:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
21:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

39m
2
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

4
Formula 1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

5
Formula 1

Pirelli responds to "disappointed" drivers over 2020 tyres

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

Latest news

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin
F1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"
F1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run
F1

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request
F1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.