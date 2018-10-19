Sign in
Formula 1 / United States GP / Practice report

US GP: Hamilton leads wet first practice by 1.3s

US GP: Hamilton leads wet first practice by 1.3s
By: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

Lewis Hamilton began his bid to secure a fifth Formula 1 title in perfect fashion by dominating a wet opening practice session for the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton outpaced Valtteri Bottas by 1.3s to comfortably lead a Mercedes one-two at a rainy Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo proved Mercedes' nearest challengers as the Ferraris appeared to concentrate on longer runs and Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel wound up fifth and almost two seconds off the pace.

Most of the field completed installation laps in the first 10 minutes when the track was at its wettest after heavy morning rain, with Nico Hulkenberg the first to switch to intermediate tyres 17 minutes into the session.

It took a little longer for somebody to set a laptime but the Red Bulls ended the wait with Ricciardo leading Verstappen on a 1m50.642s.

Ricciardo lowered that to a 1m49.386s shortly after, before Bottas moved into top spot at the half-hour mark by setting a 1m48.806s in his Mercedes.

Several drivers got on the leaderboard before the midway point of the 90-minute session, but there was a break in track at this point to clear gravel at Turn 9.

Charles Leclerc had spun his Sauber at the end of the fast esses sequence at the start of the lap, and had to drive through the gravel to rejoin.

He deposited a lot of stones onto the track just as it crests and falls away through the Turn 10 kink down to the tight left-hander.

That prompted a 10-minute stoppage while marshals cleaned the track.

Hamilton blitzed Bottas's benchmark with just over a third of the session remaining, and his immediate challengers failed to improve before the end.

Vettel never troubled the top of the times as he and teammate Kimi Raikkonen conducted longer runs than their rivals, ending with 17 and 19 laps respectively – neither Mercedes or Red Bull got into double figures.

However, Vettel was able to get ahead of Raikkonen into fifth and eventually outpaced the Finn by half a second.

Carlos Sainz emerged as best of the rest for Renault in seventh, while Haas driver Romain Grosjean finished eighth ahead of the Saubers of Leclerc, who made a late improvement, and Marcus Ericsson.

Two drivers were driving in FP1 in place of regulars, with Lando Norris driving Stoffel Vandoorne's McLaren and Sean Gelael substituting at Toro Rosso in place of Brendon Hartley.

Norris finished the session 12th, one place and two tenths behind teammate Fernando Alonso, while Gelael was slowest of the 20 runners and 1.4s off the pace of Pierre Gasly in the sister car.

 
Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'47.502  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'48.806 1.304
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 9 1'48.847 1.345
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 9 1'49.326 1.824
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 18 1'49.489 1.987
6 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'49.928 2.426
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Renault Renault 8 1'50.665 3.163
8 France Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 10 1'50.821 3.319
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 14 1'50.961 3.459
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 14 1'51.016 3.514
11 Spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 9 1'51.036 3.534
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris  McLaren Renault 9 1'51.232 3.730
13 France Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 19 1'51.234 3.732
14 Mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 18 1'51.459 3.957
15 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 14 1'51.589 4.087
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 15 1'51.614 4.112
17 France Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 17 1'51.655 4.153
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 7 1'51.717 4.215
19 Canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 14 1'51.896 4.394
20 Indonesia Sean Gelael  Toro Rosso Honda 21 1'52.625 5.123
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Location Circuit of the Americas
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Practice report

