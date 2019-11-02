Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
20 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Qualifying report

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

shares
comments
United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 10:14 PM

Valtteri Bottas claimed his fifth pole position of the 2019 Formula 1 season in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Austin.

The Mercedes driver's first run in Q3, during which he posted a lap of 1m32.029s, was good enough to be sure of pole.

Neither he nor Sebastian Vettel, who was just 0.012 seconds slower, were able to improve on their second attempts but the Ferrari driver's first-run pace was also good enough for a place on the front row.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen did improve on the second attempt to consolidate third place, just 0.067s slower than Bottas, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also finding time but ending up 0.108s down in fourth.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton abandoned his second lap after losing time in the second sector, meaning he ended up fifth and 0.292s down. He only requires an eighth place in Sunday's race to wrap up the 2019 title.

Alex Albon was sixth in the second Red Bull, 0.519s off the pace.

Carlos Sainz benefited from having two sets of fresh softs in Q3 thanks to completing only one run in Q1 to secure midfield honours in seventh place with a lap just three tenths slower than Albon.

Sainz's McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, also earned a place on the fourth row in eighth, almost three-and-a-half tenths slower.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who completed his sole Q3 run on a clear track before the final flurry, was ninth fastest, 1.459s off the pace, and just over a tenth faster than Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly.

The Ferrari and Mercedes drivers will start on mediums having used that tyre compound for their Q2 time, along with Verstappen - with the rest of the top 10 using softs.

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg was quickest of those knocked out in 11th place after lapping one tenth slower than Gasly.

He briefly climbed into the top 10 as he finished his final lap, only to be knocked down a place by teammate Ricciardo.

Kevin Magnussen was 12th for Haas having failed to improve on his second run, ending up 0.010s quicker than Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat - who had a time that originally put him 11th deleted for a track-limits violation.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll was 14th, just over half a tenth quicker than 15th-fastest Romain Grosjean's Haas.

Alfa Romeo duo Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen were both eliminated in Q1 in 16th and 17th places respectively.

The pair were both in the drop zone after the first runs, with Raikkonen briefly climbing to 15th ahead of Gasly before Giovinazzi leaped ahead thanks to his stronger pace in the middle sector.

But Gasly then posted a time good enough to shuffle both back into the bottom five, where they ended the session well clear of the lead Williams of George Russell.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez must start from the pits thanks to missing the weighbridge in practice two, so completed only one run and was 19th fastest.

That put him less than a tenth faster than the second Williams of Robert Kubica.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 01'32.029  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 01'32.041 00.012
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 01'32.096 00.067
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 01'32.137 00.108
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 01'32.321 00.292
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 01'32.548 00.519
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 01'32.847 00.818
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 01'33.175 01.146
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 01'33.488 01.459
10 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 01'33.601 01.572
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 01'33.815 01.786
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 01'33.979 01.950
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 01'33.989 01.960
14 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 01'34.100 02.071
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas 01'34.158 02.129
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 01'34.226 02.197
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 01'34.369 02.340
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 01'35.372 03.343
19 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 01'35.889 03.860
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 01'35.808 03.779
View full results
Next article
Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

Previous article

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

Next article

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event QU
Author Edd Straw

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
20 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
02:30
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
06:30
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
04:30
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
07:30
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
05:40
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

28m
2
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

3
Formula 1

Live: Follow United States GP qualifying as it happens

4
MotoGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

5
Formula 1

F1 drivers fear "totally unacceptable" bumps will cause crashes

Latest videos

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Latest news

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
F1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020
F1

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble
F1

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

Live: Follow United States GP qualifying as it happens
F1

Live: Follow United States GP qualifying as it happens

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.