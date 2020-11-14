Formula 1
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Lance Stroll will start the Turkish Grand Prix from pole position for Racing Point, the 14th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, after a dramatic qualifying session at Istanbul Park.

For the first time here since 2011, teams were unleashed around the recently-resurfaced venue for a qualifying session – held in soaking wet weather conditions.

In the top-10 shootout, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the early bar on full-wet tyres, and – despite being on a faster lap – dived for the pits when Racing Point’s Sergio Perez beat him on intermediates. Having switched to inters, Verstappen then complained he had no grip on the tyres.

Perez worked down his P1 time to 1m49.321s, having run the entire session on inters, but then got stuck behind an Alfa Romeo, which meant he lost his final lap. Stroll then beat him with 1m47.765s, with Verstappen failing to pip Stroll on his last attempt by 0.290s.

Read Also:

Perez will start third, ahead of Alex Albon (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), world championship leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen worked his way down to a 1m50.293s after a long run on full-wet tyres, almost 2s ahead of Albon.

Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

In Qualifying 1, Ocon had set the fastest time at 2m06.115s when the red flag was flown due to intensified rainfall. At that point Verstappen was on the bubble of not making it through to Q2, one of many to have wild spins and slides. After a lengthy delay, the session restarted only to be halted again as Romain Grosjean beached his Haas at Turn 1.

At the third attempt, the track conditions were in much better shape, with Verstappen going fastest on 1m57.485s, almost 2s quicker than Albon.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (who spun his AlphaTauri at Turn 2), George Russell (Williams, who will start last anyway due to a grid penalty), the beached Grosjean and Nicholas Latifi, who spun his Williams into the gravel.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'47.765   178.321
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'48.055 0.290 177.842
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1'49.321 1.556 175.783
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'50.448 2.683 173.989
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'51.595 3.830 172.201
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'52.560 4.795 170.724
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'52.622 4.857 170.630
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'52.745 4.980 170.444
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'53.258 5.493 169.672
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'57.226 9.461 163.929
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'54.945 7.180 167.182
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'55.169 7.404 166.857
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'55.410 7.645 166.508
14 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'56.696 8.931 164.674
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'58.556 10.791 162.090
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 2'08.007 20.242 150.123
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 2'09.070 21.305 148.886
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 2'12.909 25.144 144.586
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2'21.611 33.846 135.701
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 2'10.017 22.252 147.802
View full results

F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'47.765     178.321
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 8 1'48.055 0.290 0.290 177.842
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'49.321 1.556 1.266 175.783
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 8 1'50.448 2.683 1.127 173.989
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 7 1'51.595 3.830 1.147 172.201
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'52.560 4.795 0.965 170.724
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 7 1'52.622 4.857 0.062 170.630
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 7 1'52.745 4.980 0.123 170.444
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'53.258 5.493 0.513 169.672
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 7 1'57.226 9.461 3.968 163.929
View full results 

F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 8 1'50.293     174.234
2 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 8 1'52.282 1.989 1.989 171.147
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'52.709 2.416 0.427 170.499
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'53.372 3.079 0.663 169.502
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'53.431 3.138 0.059 169.414
6 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 9 1'53.657 3.364 0.226 169.077
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'53.767 3.474 0.110 168.913
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'53.793 3.500 0.026 168.875
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'54.097 3.804 0.304 168.425
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 9 1'54.278 3.985 0.181 168.158
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 9 1'54.945 4.652 0.667 167.182
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'55.169 4.876 0.224 166.857
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 8 1'55.410 5.117 0.241 166.508
14 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'56.696 6.403 1.286 164.674
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'58.556 8.263 1.860 162.090
View full results

F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 10 1'57.485     163.568
2 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 10 1'59.431 1.946 1.946 160.902
3 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 11 2'01.249 3.764 1.818 158.490
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 9 2'03.356 5.871 2.107 155.783
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 9 2'04.464 6.979 1.108 154.396
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 9 2'05.579 8.094 1.115 153.025
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 10 2'05.598 8.113 0.019 153.002
8 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 10 2'06.115 8.630 0.517 152.375
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 9 2'07.001 9.516 0.886 151.312
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 9 2'07.167 9.682 0.166 151.114
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 2'07.341 9.856 0.174 150.908
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 7 2'07.467 9.982 0.126 150.759
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 10 2'07.489 10.004 0.022 150.733
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 8 2'07.599 10.114 0.110 150.603
15 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 7 2'07.614 10.129 0.015 150.585
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 10 2'08.007 10.522 0.393 150.123
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 8 2'09.070 11.585 1.063 148.886
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 9 2'10.017 12.532 0.947 147.802
19 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 7 2'12.909 15.424 2.892 144.586
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 9 2'21.611 24.126 8.702 135.701
View full results

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
QU
Charles Bradley

