For the first time here since 2011, teams were unleashed around the recently-resurfaced venue for a qualifying session – held in soaking wet weather conditions.

In the top-10 shootout, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the early bar on full-wet tyres, and – despite being on a faster lap – dived for the pits when Racing Point’s Sergio Perez beat him on intermediates. Having switched to inters, Verstappen then complained he had no grip on the tyres.

Perez worked down his P1 time to 1m49.321s, having run the entire session on inters, but then got stuck behind an Alfa Romeo, which meant he lost his final lap. Stroll then beat him with 1m47.765s, with Verstappen failing to pip Stroll on his last attempt by 0.290s.

Perez will start third, ahead of Alex Albon (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), world championship leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen worked his way down to a 1m50.293s after a long run on full-wet tyres, almost 2s ahead of Albon.

Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

In Qualifying 1, Ocon had set the fastest time at 2m06.115s when the red flag was flown due to intensified rainfall. At that point Verstappen was on the bubble of not making it through to Q2, one of many to have wild spins and slides. After a lengthy delay, the session restarted only to be halted again as Romain Grosjean beached his Haas at Turn 1.

At the third attempt, the track conditions were in much better shape, with Verstappen going fastest on 1m57.485s, almost 2s quicker than Albon.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (who spun his AlphaTauri at Turn 2), George Russell (Williams, who will start last anyway due to a grid penalty), the beached Grosjean and Nicholas Latifi, who spun his Williams into the gravel.

