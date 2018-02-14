Video: Toro Rosso fires up 2018 Honda F1 engine

Scuderia Toro Rosso has fired up the 2018 Honda engine attached to its STR13 chassis for the first time.

In a video released on Twitter, the 2018 Toro Rosso chassis is shown in production and then being assembled, with drivers Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly having their seat fittings.

It ends with audio of Honda’s latest RA618H power unit being fired up, with an image of last year's engine.

Sauber has also released a video, which features its Ferrari power unit being fired up in the back of the Alfa-branded C37 chassis.