Why Sami Pajari believes Estonia win won’t make Rally Finland “any easier”

Claiming a first World Rally Championship win won't make this week's homecoming Rally Finland "any easier", according to Sami Pajari, who said he cannot “underestimate the competition".

After dominating the first fast gravel event of the WRC season in Estonia, Pajari will now be viewed as one of the favourites to challenge for victory on home soil. The factory Toyota driver heads into the event in the best form of his career to date following the win in Estonia - his sixth podium finish from the last eight rounds. No other driver has visited the podium more times this year.

Finland, alongside Estonia, is regarded among Pajari’s favourite events on the calendar and while the 24-year-old is ready to fight after scoring a maiden WRC victory two weeks ago, he expects serious competition this weekend.

“Of course, it is the best possible preparation for Rally Finland to do such a great result in Estonia,” Pajari told Motorsport.com. “The rallies are not exactly the same but some of the bits are quite similar. So, what is common in these rallies is you need to have really big self-confidence. You really need courage to be able to go flat out on those demanding and fast stages.

“It is promising of course [after the win]. But still, we can never underestimate the competition, so it is not really going to be any easier going into Finland. Of course, we are ready for the fight and we can win if everything goes our way.

“Many will be expecting that we can win again; we can’t underestimate the competition, but we of course hope that we can make it happen.”

Sami Pajari dominated in Estonia Photo by: Toyota Racing

Pajari’s win in Estonia means all five Toyota drivers have now enjoyed victories this season and are firmly locked in a thrilling title race. Championship leader Elfyn Evans tasted victory in Finland twice before and heads there leading Takamoto Katsuta, who finished second last year, by 25 points.

Sebastien Ogier also has two Finland wins under his belt but is eager to boost his hopes of a 10th world title after losing ground to Evans in Estonia. Ogier will be reunited with his eight-time world title winning co-driver Julien Ingrassia, who stepped in at the last minute to replace Vincent Landais, who will be absent due to personal reasons.

Oliver Solberg is renowned for his pace on fast gravel and will be eyeing Finland as an opportunity to close the 47-point gap to Evans.

“It was fantastic to see Sami score his first win in Estonia and it’s been wonderful to watch his growth this season," said Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala, who will be competing in a Rally2 car this weekend.

“It’s also remarkable that all five of our drivers have now won rallies this season, and they all still have chances in the championship. They’re also all capable of winning Rally Finland, our team’s home event, and I think we can expect a tight fight.”

The first of 20 Rally Finland stages begin on Thursday evening.