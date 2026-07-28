Chandler Smith will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2027
Smith has four wins with FRM in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since the start of the 2025 season
Chandler Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images
On Tuesday, Front Row Motorsports announced that Chandler Smith will not return to the organization in 2027.
Smith has been a part of FRM's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team since the start of the 2025 season, and they've won four races together over the past two years. Those wins came at Bristol, Daytona, and back-to-back races at North Wilkesboro.
"Chandler Smith will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2027," a statement from the team read. "We would like to extend our gratitude to Chandler for being a great representative of our Craftsman Truck Series program. The list of accomplishments that he and No. 38 team have obtained are impressive, with four wins to-date over the past two seasons, and we wish him the best on his continued career path.
"The team will remain committed to competing at the highest level in the series and contending for championships, for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Additional updates on our 2027 plans will be shared when available."
Chandler Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, wins while lapping Kaden Honeycutt (No. 11) and Tyler Reif (No. 42)
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Smith also attempted the 2026 Daytona 500 with FRM, but failed to qualify. With FRM being the strongest team in the Truck Series at the moment, Smith's departure likely indicates he is pursuing an opportunity higher up the NASCAR ladder.
He is a proven winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, with three wins and placing as high as fifth in the championship standings in 2024. Smith also has three Cup starts (all with Kaulig Racing) where he ran very solid, finishing 17th, 15th, and 11th during the 2023 season.
Smith has made no announcement regarding his 2027 plans at this time.
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