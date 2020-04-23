Top 10: Racetracks we’d like to see back on the F1 schedule

Some ex-F1 circuits are off the menu for commercial reasons, while others no longer either have the necessary homologation or, in other cases, no longer exist.

Although there a number of circuits previously used in F1 that would be wholly unsuitable for the rigours of modern racing, there are a few that could either stage exciting racing today or once the new rules touted for 2022 come to pass.

Technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge has picked 10 circuits he'd like to see back on the F1 calendar, and delves into their past to pick out why they were so exciting – and of course, please feel free to disagree with his unsolicited opinions.