Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

shares
comments
F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020
By:
Aug 29, 2019, 1:41 PM

Formula 1 teams have agreed to a significant reduction in testing for 2020 as part of a trade-off for the addition of the 22nd race to the calendar.

During the summer break, team bosses backed an email vote which confirmed both their acceptance of the extra event, and the cut in testing.

Various permutations for pre-season testing have been discussed in recent months, but the teams have now agreed on six rather than the current eight days, with two three-day sessions split by a four-day break.

The tests, which are planned as usual for Barcelona - although a deal with the Spanish track has yet to be formally signed - are scheduled for February 19-21 and 26-28.

Read Also:

In addition, the two two-day in-season tests, which this year took place in Bahrain and Barcelona, have been canned.

Instead, one day has been added to the post-season Abu Dhabi tyre tests with 2021 18-inch mule cars, making the session three days.

However, two of those days have been reserved for rookie drivers, as per the FIA F1 sporting regulations, which specify that there should be two days each season for youngsters.

"Less testing, we all agreed on it, we all think it's a good idea," said Haas team principal Gunther Steiner. "If you would have asked 10 years ago doing six days a year was workable, I would say it's impossible.

"Now it's possible. We've gone from eight days pre-season and four days in-season to six days and no days. We will survive."

However, Haas driver and GPDA director Romain Grosjean suggested that less pre-season testing would help the frontrunning teams.

"I don't think that's the right choice, it will again give the advantage to the bigger teams," he said. "In-season I can understand. Winter testing, eight days was already very little, and six days is even less, obviously."

Although the teams have agreed to the changes and everything has been signed off Pirelli has expressed a concern that the crucial Abu Dhabi mule car running is currently weighted towards rookies.

Pirelli has 25 in-season car days for 2021 18-inch mule car testing to be split between the teams. However Abu Dhabi is the crucial final validation test, and Pirelli would prefer that experienced drivers are more involved, and has suggested alternatives.

"Especially for the 2021 preparation it will be important to have a proper test on the 18 inch tyres," Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Motorsport.com. "We are going to discuss it, but I don't have any information yet."

Read Also:

Next article
Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

Previous article

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

Next article

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

3h
3
Formula 1

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

1h

Latest videos

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1
1h

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

F1 drivers warned over corner-cutting at Raidillon
F1

F1 drivers warned over corner-cutting at Raidillon

Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes
F1

Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020
F1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020
F1

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.