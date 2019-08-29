Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes

shares
comments
Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes
By:
Aug 29, 2019, 2:20 PM

Daniil Kvyat says he "cannot get too greedy" with his hopes of returning to the main Red Bull team, in light of its decision to call up his Toro Rosso teammate Alex Albon.

Kvyat raced for Red Bull in 2015 and the first part of 2016, before being demoted to Toro Rosso then dropped from the programme entirely before the end of the 2017 season.

He was re-signed by Red Bull to rejoin Toro Rosso for 2019, and scored a shock podium in the rain-hit German Grand Prix during a strong first half of the season.

However, when Red Bull opted to drop Gasly to Toro Rosso, it drafted in F1 rookie Albon so it has knowledge of all three drivers at the senior team as it weighs up who to place alongside Max Verstappen in 2020.

“One thing with Red Bull is that it is always open,” Kvyat said when asked by Motorsport.com about his chances of getting the seat for next year.

“Whenever someone doesn't perform, there is always automatic pressure. Especially if someone else in the junior team is performing.

“It is not going to change in a next few months. I cannot get too greedy, because it is incredible that I already managed to come back to Formula 1.

“Then already all of you were pushing me to the senior team after a couple of months since I came back. Maybe things are [progressing] fast. For sure Red Bull has their own plan.”

Read Also:

The Russian driver said he took no issue with Red Bull slotting in Albon alongside Verstappen for the rest of the current campaign.

“I don't have any disappointment or anything," he insisted. "My job doesn't change and my year has been fantastic.

“I look at that rather than at other things that are a bit more out of my control.

“I understand [the decision]. They have their reasons. I think my year has been very strong but they have also other reasons to try Alex in a very competitive car.

“The decision was Red Bull's, I have to respect it and accept it, so no problems with that.

“The thing we should not forget is I’ve been to Red Bull already, and it certainly played a role. That's what I’ve been told.”

Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull Racing RB11, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-15T

Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull Racing RB11, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-15T

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

