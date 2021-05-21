Tickets Subscribe
What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 'a step too far'

By:

Otmar Szafnauer says Aston Martin must be “realistic” about what it can achieve in Formula 1 this year now that third in the championship seems out of reach.

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’

After finishing fourth in last year’s constructors’ championship under its previous Racing Point guise, Aston Martin set its sights on leading the midfield teams this year with third in the standings.

But the downforce cuts on the 2021 cars appeared to hit Aston Martin the hardest, causing the team’s form to slump compared to midfield rivals McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and AlphaTauri.

The team has scored just five points in the opening four races of the year - all courtesy of Lance Stroll - leaving it seventh in the standings and ahead only of the point-less trio of Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas.

Szafnauer said ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix that third now looked to be out of reach for Aston Martin, but hoped it could recover to a top-five finish.

“Unfortunately I think P3 is probably a step too far,” Szafnauer said. “We will fight hard in the midfield to see how high we can go. But yeah, we’d like to be in the top half by the end of the year.”

Read Also:

The Aston Martin name returned to the grid for the first time in 61 years after Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll invested in the British car brand, laying the foundations for his ambition to turn the squad into a championship winner.

Szafnauer did not feel there was any additional pressure coming from Stroll or the other shareholders because of the team’s 2021 struggles, saying the whole team was realistic of its current position.

“None of us are happy with the situation we're in,” Szafnauer said.

“We’ve got to be realistic as to what we can do with a frozen car, a frozen rake and regulations that are significantly changing for 2022.

“So, we just have to be realistic to understand the situation we're in, and do the best we can with the car and the tools that we have.

“For sure there's always pressure when you're not achieving where you thought you were going to achieve. But like I said, we all have to be realistic and do what we can, without compromising the 2022 programme.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if the difficult start to the year had allowed Aston Martin to switch more of its resources to 2022 earlier than expected, Szafnauer said it had not changed its original plans.

“Not really, we had a plan that we haven’t deviated from,” Szafnauer said.

“But that was a plan set last year as to how far into this season we’re going to develop this year’s car. We’re still on course.”

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Ferrari's Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

Vettel: I'm lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era
WEC

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
3h
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
16h
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021

