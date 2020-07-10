2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?
Max Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 2 for the Styrian Grand Prix, round two of the Formula 1 World Championship, and will start from pole position on Sunday if FP3 and qualifying is rained-out tomorrow.
Following a delayed start, and a red flag for Daniel Ricciardo crashing his Renault without setting a laptime, Red Bull's Verstappen topped the timesheet with a lap of 1m03.660s, 0.043s faster than Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez (Racing Point).
What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?
Heavy rain and storms are predicted for Saturday in Spielberg. This could cause either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's Free Practice 3 and qualifying sessions.
What happens if rain cancels qualifying?
If qualifying is postponed due to the weather, qualifying will take place on Sunday morning. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in Free Practice 2 will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen starting from pole, from Bottas and Perez.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying FP2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|27
|1'03.660
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|36
|1'03.703
|0.043
|3
|Sergio Perez
|43
|1'03.877
|0.217
|4
|Lance Stroll
|43
|1'04.241
|0.581
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|45
|1'04.333
|0.673
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|27
|1'04.348
|0.688
|7
|Alex Albon
|29
|1'04.437
|0.777
|8
|Lando Norris
|31
|1'04.541
|0.881
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|35
|1'04.706
|1.046
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|32
|1'04.746
|1.086
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|37
|1'04.757
|1.097
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|34
|1'05.050
|1.390
|13
|Kimi Raikkonen
|23
|1'05.152
|1.492
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|36
|1'05.365
|1.705
|15
|George Russell
|34
|1'05.588
|1.928
|16
|Sebastian Vettel
|40
|1'05.613
|1.953
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|49
|1'05.655
|1.995
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|36
|1'05.790
|2.130
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|38
|1'06.096
|2.436
|20
|Daniel Ricciardo
|2
|View full results
F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Sergio Perez
|32
|1'04.867
|2
|Max Verstappen
|31
|1'04.963
|0.096
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|31
|1'05.089
|0.222
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|29
|1'05.120
|0.253
|5
|Lance Stroll
|36
|1'05.396
|0.529
|6
|Alex Albon
|28
|1'05.483
|0.616
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|40
|1'05.602
|0.735
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|27
|1'05.698
|0.831
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|31
|1'05.769
|0.902
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|25
|1'05.770
|0.903
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|28
|1'05.815
|0.948
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|28
|1'05.837
|0.970
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|35
|1'05.874
|1.007
|14
|Lando Norris
|25
|1'05.908
|1.041
|15
|Kimi Raikkonen
|23
|1'06.441
|1.574
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|31
|1'06.446
|1.579
|17
|Jack Aitken
|35
|1'06.768
|1.901
|18
|Robert Kubica
|31
|1'06.797
|1.930
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|1'09.598
|4.731
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|View full results
Previous article
Styrian GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.043s in FP2
Next article
Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors
Trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Styrian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley