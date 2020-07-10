2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Following a delayed start, and a red flag for Daniel Ricciardo crashing his Renault without setting a laptime, Red Bull's Verstappen topped the timesheet with a lap of 1m03.660s, 0.043s faster than Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez (Racing Point).

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Heavy rain and storms are predicted for Saturday in Spielberg. This could cause either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's Free Practice 3 and qualifying sessions.

What happens if rain cancels qualifying?

If qualifying is postponed due to the weather, qualifying will take place on Sunday morning. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in Free Practice 2 will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen starting from pole, from Bottas and Perez.

