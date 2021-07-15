Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone
Formula 1 News

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

By:

Lawrence Stroll believes Sebastian Vettel is “doing a great job” with Aston Martin after putting his slow start with the Formula 1 team down to a tricky pre-season testing.

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Following his exit from Ferrari, four-time F1 world champion Vettel signed with Aston Martin for the 2021 season, partnering Lance Stroll.

Vettel endured a difficult start to the year with Aston Martin, completing the least mileage of any full-time driver in testing and then failing to score any points in the opening four races.

But Vettel bounced back with an impressive charge to fifth place in Monaco before then scoring Aston Martin’s first podium by finishing second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel arrived at Aston Martin after a tricky final year with Ferrari, initially leading to questions about his suitability for the team, particularly after its decision to split with Sergio Perez to make room for the German driver.

Speaking in a call with select media including Motorsport.com, Aston Martin team owner Stroll acknowledged that Vettel was “our most expensive employee”, but felt pleased with his displays so far this season.

“He started slow, and is currently up to speed,” Stroll said.

“I think the slow start also had to do with the troubles we encountered in testing, where we have very, very little [running], only three days I think we had.

“For a day-and-a-half of the three days, I think we had all kinds of glitches with the car. So a lack of running time.

“Yes, he’s the most expensive, but I think he’s doing a great job.”

Read Also:

Stroll felt the team had a “perfect driver line-up” with the “blend of championship-winning experience and know-how” offered by Vettel and the “raw young talent” of his son, Lance.

Stroll Jr scored his first pole position in Turkey last year as well as two further podiums, but has failed to finish a race any higher than eighth this year.

Asked if Lance could be a weak link in Aston Martin’s ambition to win a world championship in the next five years, Stroll Sr said his son son was doing “an extraordinary job”.

“He is all of 22 years of age,” Stroll said.

“Whether it’s his performances on pole or the several podiums, you know, he's competing this year with Sebastian, I think they're probably about even.

“So I don't have any concerns or feelings that Lance has lack of performance. As he grows, he will get more experience. Like anyone else his age, he will get stronger. So I have absolutely no concerns.”

shares
comments

Related video

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Previous article

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

2 h
2
General

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

1 h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

3 h
4
Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

2 h
5
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

8 min
Latest news
Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

8m
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

34m
How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car
Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

2 h
Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

2 h
Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas predicts “epic battle” with Red Bull at Silverstone 02:22
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Bottas predicts “epic battle” with Red Bull at Silverstone

Formula 1: Marko Believes “changed” Gasly is a different driver 00:49
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Marko Believes “changed” Gasly is a different driver

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
3 h

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race 00:27
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire! 06:17
Formula 1
20 h

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part SuperCharge unveil
General

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel puts last lap F1 crash with Raikkonen down to ‘misunderstanding’ Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel puts last lap F1 crash with Raikkonen down to ‘misunderstanding’

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

Trending Today

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
General General

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
General General

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
34m
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.