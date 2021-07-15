Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around? Next / Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 / British GP News

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

By:

Lando Norris has admitted that he is still not in "perfect condition" after being mugged following the Euro 2020 football final at Wembley last weekend.

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

The McLaren driver was shaken up after thieves pounced on him following the Italy v England game on Sunday night.

The thugs, who pounced on him as he returned to his car after the match, stole his £40,000 Richard Mille watch amid the chaos surrounding Wembley stadium.

It was the first football game that Norris had ever attended.

Norris’s McLaren team issued a statement earlier this week saying that other than being ‘shaken’ by the incident, the young Briton had escaped unhurt. But as he arrived at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, Norris still admitted that while he was feeling better, he was still not totally over what happened.

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I'm alright thanks,” he said, when asked about how he was coping. “Maybe not at the perfect condition but getting there.

“I think one of the best things really has been able to come to Silverstone and get my mind off of it and focus on a different job. So we're just excited to be here. [I’m] getting there, and I'm sure I will be alright tomorrow.”

Read Also:

Norris will be boosted this weekend, however, by the support of British fans, with Silverstone boasting a capacity crowd for this year’s race.

Having done some promotional filming work on Thursday, Norris said he already welcomed the feeling of being close to spectators who had been largely absent from grands prix for the past 12 months.

“Already they've been pretty awesome,” said Norris. “I just actually did some laps earlier in a car, and they [the grandstands] were already full on the start/finish straight and chanting and so on.

“So it was nice to get that feeling back. We've missed that for such a long time.”

Read Also:

Norris arrives at the British Grand Prix on the back of another podium finish at the Austrian GP a fortnight ago.

The third placed finish has left him just three points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in the fight for third place in the drivers’ championship.

shares
comments

Related video

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?

Previous article

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?

Next article

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

42 min
2
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

57 min
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

4 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022

7 h
5
Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

1 h
Latest news
Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"
Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

22m
F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

28m
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

42m
Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us

43m
Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

57m
Latest videos
Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
5 h

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: Sauber extends Alfa Romeo naming rights deal 00:40
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Sauber extends Alfa Romeo naming rights deal

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Video Inside
Formula 1

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

McLaren More from
McLaren
The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Trending Today

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

Keselowski: Penske split a “difficult decision”, news on future “soon”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: Penske split a “difficult decision”, news on future “soon”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
8 h
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.