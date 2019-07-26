Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Stroll enjoying updated "diet" Racing Point car

shares
comments
Stroll enjoying updated "diet" Racing Point car
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 3:35 PM

Lance Stroll described his practice day at Hockenheim as one of his best of the year, as the upgraded "diet" Racing Point showed huge signs of early promise.

With the Canadian and teammate Sergio Perez having had a difficult time in recent races, they both hailed the good progress the team has made with a raft of changes to its car aimed at improving its performance and balance.

Read Also:

The duo were both in the top ten in the more representative second practice session in Germany and were hugely encouraged by the step forward that the new package had delivered.

Stroll said afterwards: "It is good to see we are in the upper end of the sheets for a change on Friday. It has been a while. So it is always a good start to the weekend."

Asked by Motorsport.com if it was his best day of the year, Stroll said: "It is definitely up there. The car is very different, she's actually been on a diet. It is good and we have to keep it up.

"Days like this are always nice. But it is a practice session and it doesn't count for anything. Sights are set on tomorrow."

Perez was equally positive about the progress made, but said that the team still needed to work a lot on improving the balance of the car if it was going to get both cars in to Q3 tomorrow.

"I have to say that it has been a good day," he said. "A difficult day to find balance out there, struggling still with balance, but generally with the level of competition we have shown today we can be pleased with that.

"I think we are looking good. Hopefully we can maintain the level of competitiveness that we have shown today. Obviously tomorrow is going to be a very different story. But we aim for Q3 after the day we have today."

Asked if he felt there was a step change in the car from the last race, he said: "It is very hard to compare because we come from Silverstone, a track that is very smooth so the balance is always great in Silverstone. But here the balance is really bad, especially with these high track temperatures

"But certainly when we look at our balance and our levels of pace, I think we have definitely done a good improvement and the car is feeling better. I think we can work around it a little bit better, but I think have a lot of work to do in terms of balancing the car."

Next article
German GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Gasly crashes

Previous article

German GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Gasly crashes

Next article

Kubica hampered by "fragile" Williams losing parts

Kubica hampered by "fragile" Williams losing parts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.