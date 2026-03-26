Still top-tier or neutered? Drivers weigh in on Suzuka's F1 challenge

The FIA is pulling one of its levers to help restore Formula 1 qualifying to its former glory, but regardless of its fixes, drivers feel Suzuka is still one of the best challenges on the calendar.

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, the FIA reduced the maximum allowed energy usage from 9 to 8MJ per lap in qualifying, which is estimated to significantly reduce the amount of super clipping – harvesting energy while full throttle – and lift and coast on Suzuka's straights, which would impact cornering speeds through the circuit's famous 130R, Degner and the Esses.

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The measure is expected to only have a small impact on overall laptime, so it is a move that was welcomed by drivers who had been depressed by how far F1 2026 qualifying sessions had been removed from the all-out test of driver and machine that it ought to be.

“From what I've seen, it's a small help in the direction of doing a bit less of this lift and coast and super clip but still it's going to be there. So, it's not that it's going to get completely away," said Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.

"It's not the greatest thing ever, but I think everyone is trying to fix this problem. So yes, it's probably going to be a bit more about how to manage the energy through the Esses and then deploy a bit more in the straights, something like that.

"But guys, it's not that we are driving sh*t cars, we are still driving rocket ships, don't get me wrong.

"It's so much downforce, [even if it's] not as much downforce as last year. The engine deployment is different but it's still a very fast car. So, it's definitely enjoyable to still drive at Suzuka."

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas' Esteban Ocon suggested the rule tweak would at least remove the need for lift and coast in his Ferrari-powered car. And he felt that the lower downforce and grip levels with the 2026-spec of cars would still mean the famous Degner complex will require bravery.

"We're going to arrive quite slow into the corner, but you still don't want to discharge too much in between the small straights and waste it," the Frenchman explained. "So, with these cars, it's still going to be bravery.

"Don't take it as we are going to arrive so slow that it's going to be easy in the corners. That's not going to be the case at all, because there is a lot of power, it pushes [the car] a lot before and also the grip is quite a lot lower than it was last year."

Speaking about his stint in Ferrari's simulator, which was done before the rule tweak came out, Charles Leclerc said: "My feedback was that it was quite a shame for Turn 8/9, for also some of the corners which weren’t really corners where we were pushing anymore, but more about energy management.

"However, it’s going in the right direction, the changes that have been made since then. So, I hope it can bring back the character of these corners because that’s what makes Suzuka so special and so enjoyable to drive.

"We shouldn’t lose that, especially in qualifying when you really push the car to the limit. I really hope we have that once we get into the car tomorrow."

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Reigning world champion Lando Norris added that Suzuka was still "incredible to driver" regardless.

"It’s never ruined,” he said. “I don’t think you can ever ruin this track. Will it be as spectacular? I don’t think so. It will not be. But it’s still an incredible track to drive.

"There’ll certainly be some places where it just won’t be as spectacular. You’ll start clipping into Spoon. That’s one of the quickest corners. Last year, I didn’t even brake into Spoon entry."

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday