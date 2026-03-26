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Still top-tier or neutered? Drivers weigh in on Suzuka's F1 challenge

Several Formula 1 drivers expect the FIA's energy changes for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix to be a step in the right direction

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The FIA is pulling one of its levers to help restore Formula 1 qualifying to its former glory, but regardless of its fixes, drivers feel Suzuka is still one of the best challenges on the calendar.

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, the FIA reduced the maximum allowed energy usage from 9 to 8MJ per lap in qualifying, which is estimated to significantly reduce the amount of super clipping – harvesting energy while full throttle – and lift and coast on Suzuka's straights, which would impact cornering speeds through the circuit's famous 130R, Degner and the Esses.

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The measure is expected to only have a small impact on overall laptime, so it is a move that was welcomed by drivers who had been depressed by how far F1 2026 qualifying sessions had been removed from the all-out test of driver and machine that it ought to be.

“From what I've seen, it's a small help in the direction of doing a bit less of this lift and coast and super clip but still it's going to be there. So, it's not that it's going to get completely away," said Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.

"It's not the greatest thing ever, but I think everyone is trying to fix this problem. So yes, it's probably going to be a bit more about how to manage the energy through the Esses and then deploy a bit more in the straights, something like that.

"But guys, it's not that we are driving sh*t cars, we are still driving rocket ships, don't get me wrong.

"It's so much downforce, [even if it's] not as much downforce as last year. The engine deployment is different but it's still a very fast car. So, it's definitely enjoyable to still drive at Suzuka."

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas' Esteban Ocon suggested the rule tweak would at least remove the need for lift and coast in his Ferrari-powered car. And he felt that the lower downforce and grip levels with the 2026-spec of cars would still mean the famous Degner complex will require bravery.

"We're going to arrive quite slow into the corner, but you still don't want to discharge too much in between the small straights and waste it," the Frenchman explained. "So, with these cars, it's still going to be bravery.

"Don't take it as we are going to arrive so slow that it's going to be easy in the corners. That's not going to be the case at all, because there is a lot of power, it pushes [the car] a lot before and also the grip is quite a lot lower than it was last year."

Speaking about his stint in Ferrari's simulator, which was done before the rule tweak came out, Charles Leclerc said: "My feedback was that it was quite a shame for Turn 8/9, for also some of the corners which weren’t really corners where we were pushing anymore, but more about energy management.

"However, it’s going in the right direction, the changes that have been made since then. So, I hope it can bring back the character of these corners because that’s what makes Suzuka so special and so enjoyable to drive.

"We shouldn’t lose that, especially in qualifying when you really push the car to the limit. I really hope we have that once we get into the car tomorrow."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Reigning world champion Lando Norris added that Suzuka was still "incredible to driver" regardless.

"It’s never ruined,” he said. “I don’t think you can ever ruin this track. Will it be as spectacular? I don’t think so. It will not be. But it’s still an incredible track to drive.

"There’ll certainly be some places where it just won’t be as spectacular. You’ll start clipping into Spoon. That’s one of the quickest corners. Last year, I didn’t even brake into Spoon entry."

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17 front wing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
A team member of Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo with fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Jenson Button, Aston Martin F1 Team Ambassador

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Racing Bulls detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Peter Bayer, Racing Bulls, Alan Permane, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
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