Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

Formula 1
Japanese GP
F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

“I’m not speaking before he’s leaving” – Max Verstappen bans British journalist from F1 press conference

Formula 1
Japanese GP
“I’m not speaking before he’s leaving” – Max Verstappen bans British journalist from F1 press conference

David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview

Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview

Mercedes' "two-phase" front wing activation a reliability issue, not an exploit

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Mercedes' "two-phase" front wing activation a reliability issue, not an exploit

How Honda's quest for F1 reliability is going amid Aston Martin struggles

Formula 1
Japanese GP
How Honda's quest for F1 reliability is going amid Aston Martin struggles

McLaren identifies two different Mercedes battery issues behind China F1 disaster

Formula 1
Japanese GP
McLaren identifies two different Mercedes battery issues behind China F1 disaster

FIA cuts energy recovery limit for F1 Japanese GP qualifying after late change

Formula 1
Japanese GP
FIA cuts energy recovery limit for F1 Japanese GP qualifying after late change
Formula 1 Japanese GP

“I’m not speaking before he’s leaving” – Max Verstappen bans British journalist from F1 press conference

The incident ahead of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix reveals sensitivities still linger over the outcome of last season’s drivers’ championship

Stuart Codling Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Max Verstappen has made no secret in recent years of his disdain for the British media in Formula 1, suggesting that as a group it is institutionally biased against him – but it’s rare for him to engage in direct retaliation.

At Suzuka he took the unusual step of refusing to speak in a pre-event press conference until one of the journalists present – The Guardian’s Giles Richards – left the room: “I’m not speaking before he’s leaving.”

It’s understood Verstappen’s vexation dates back to the post-race press conference at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race in which the Dutchman fell two points short of snatching the drivers’ title after a remarkable late-season renaissance. There, Richards asked Verstappen if he regretted his collision with George Russell in the Spanish Grand Prix, for which Max was penalised 10 seconds – resulting in him losing five places in the final order, scoring one point instead of 10.

“You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season,” Verstappen snapped back at the time.

“The only thing you mention is Barcelona. I knew that [question] would come. You’re giving me a stupid grin now.

“I don’t know. Yeah, it’s part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that.”

The journalist previously questioned Max Verstappen, about his altercation with George Russell in Spain

The journalist previously questioned Max Verstappen, about his altercation with George Russell in Spain

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

Supposed media bias is a popular trope within online conversations, the irony being that those expressing such opinions tend to be exhibiting confirmation bias. Nevertheless, Verstappen has regularly complained that he has “the wrong passport” to be treated fairly by various segments of the media.

In 2022, he briefly boycotted Sky Sports F1 after one of its pundits said of the controversial outcome of the 2021 world championship that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed”. The circumstances of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where then-race director Michael Masi failed to follow the correct procedure for restarting the race after a safety car deployment, remain polarising within the F1 fan community.

The FIA’s own investigation into the event later acknowledged that "human error" was to blame for the race being restarted with one lap to run before the chequered flag, rather than finishing with the course still neutralised behind the safety car.

Since then, Verstappen has continued to claim that coverage of on-track incidents in which he is involved tends to be angled unfavourably against him. 

Read Also:

“The problem in F1 is that 80 to 85% of the media is British,” he said after winning his fourth world title in Qatar in 2024, a championship run-in where the narrative was dominated by the issue of driving etiquette after a number of clashes between him and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

“And I did feel that some things which were written about me were not fair.”

This latest development, while ostensibly trivial, demonstrates that some sensitivity remains over the question of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix and its ultimate cost.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17 front wing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
A team member of Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo with fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Godzilla in the Haas F1 garage

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Jenson Button, Aston Martin F1 Team Ambassador

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Racing Bulls detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
58

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview
Next article F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

Top Comments

More from
Stuart Codling

The grim start warning Formula 1 seems to have missed

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The grim start warning Formula 1 seems to have missed

Fans told ‘don't send death threats’ as Esteban Ocon apologises for Franco Colapinto clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Fans told ‘don't send death threats’ as Esteban Ocon apologises for Franco Colapinto clash

Who slept worst last night: Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Who slept worst last night: Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen

Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

How Max Verstappen shone in Nurburgring NLS2 against the best from Mercedes

NLS
NLS
How Max Verstappen shone in Nurburgring NLS2 against the best from Mercedes

Max Verstappen’s Nurburgring disqualification: What really went wrong

NLS
NLS
NLS2
Max Verstappen’s Nurburgring disqualification: What really went wrong
More from
Red Bull Racing

April F1 break may be “a bit of a disadvantage” for Red Bull

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
April F1 break may be “a bit of a disadvantage” for Red Bull

Jonathan Wheatley: Max Verstappen's F1 2026 criticism is "because of where he finds himself"  

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jonathan Wheatley: Max Verstappen's F1 2026 criticism is "because of where he finds himself"  

Kimi Antonelli clears air with Isack Hadjar after F1 sprint clash: ‘We know how he is sometimes’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli clears air with Isack Hadjar after F1 sprint clash: ‘We know how he is sometimes’

Latest news