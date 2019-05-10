Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
By:
56m ago

Valtteri Bottas topped the second Formula 1 free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, outpacing Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.049s.

Bottas, who also set the pace in the morning session, was fastest in the early stages when using medium-compound Pirellis, seven tenths faster than Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc then traded top spot as the first frontrunners to use the soft Pirellis, with the latter eventually winning the intra-team battle with a lap 0.088s quicker than Vettel.

But at the halfway mark of the session, Bottas and Hamilton were out and lapping quickly on the softs.

Hamilton initially took first place with a lap of 1m17.410s, only for Bottas to eclipse it with a 1m17.284 on his first flier on softs.

Although Hamilton subsequently improved, it wasn't by enough and he ended up just behind his teammate and a quarter-of-a-second faster than the lead Ferrari of Leclerc.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who suffered an oil leak in the first session that led to an engine change – fitting the spec 2 engine that was slated to be put in overnight anyway – was fifth fastest and 0.750s down.

He subsequently complained of a loss of power that led to him returning to the pits after completing only 15 laps, although he did return to the track for the final 15 minutes of the session.

Romain Grosjean, driving the upgraded Haas, split the Red Bulls in sixth place after outpacing Pierre Gasly.

Kevin Magnussen was running in the old-spec Haas to allow the team to compare its revised package to the known one, and ended up eighth – two tenths slower than Grosjean.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz pipped Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat to 10th.

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen was one of the last drivers to improve during the session, allowing him to jump from 15th to 11th, putting him just ahead of the second Toro Rosso of Alex Albon.

Lance Stroll, who crashed his Racing Point machine at the ultra-fast Campsa right-hander in the morning and drove a car without the latest aero upgrades as a result, was 13th fastest ahead of the Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris was 16th, albeit only three tenths off the top 10, and ahead of the second Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi.

Sergio Perez was 18th in the Racing Point, ahead of Williams pair George Russell and Robert Kubica – the latter duo separated by six tenths.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 35 1'17.284  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 35 1'17.333 0.049
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 42 1'17.585 0.301
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel 41 1'17.673 0.389
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen 30 1'18.035 0.751
6 France Romain Grosjean 42 1'18.153 0.869
7 France Pierre Gasly 34 1'18.238 0.954
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 40 1'18.355 1.071
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 45 1'18.658 1.374
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 40 1'18.722 1.438
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 30 1'18.727 1.443
12 Thailand Alex Albon 44 1'18.779 1.495
13 Canada Lance Stroll 33 1'18.839 1.555
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 43 1'18.861 1.577
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 40 1'18.934 1.650
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris 43 1'19.041 1.757
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 37 1'19.427 2.143
18 Mexico Sergio Perez 40 1'19.448 2.164
19 United Kingdom George Russell 38 1'20.191 2.907
20 Poland Robert Kubica 23 1'20.781 3.497
View full results
Next article
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Previous article

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Next article

Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP

Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Edd Straw
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

56m ago
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move Article
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue Article
Formula 1

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

Latest videos
FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety 00:46
Formula 1

FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety

4h ago
First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP 08:42
Formula 1

First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP

22h ago

News in depth
Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP
Formula 1

Russell and Kubica swap chassis for Spanish GP

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.