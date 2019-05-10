Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

shares
comments
Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue
By:
38m ago

Max Verstappen has undergone a Honda power unit change after experiencing an oil leak in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had started the day with the Spec 1 unit that he used in the first three grands prix of the season.

It was replaced by the latest Spec 2 for the Baku weekend, but retained for Friday practice use, as it still had plenty of mileage left on it.

The team had planned to switch both Verstappen and teammate Pierre Gasly to the Baku Spec 2 units from Saturday morning in Spain, so in the former's case it has happened one session early.

The potential problem for Red Bull Racing is that the oil leak could be a sign of a serious issue that means that Verstappen's Spec 1 engine is no longer usable.

If that proves to be the case, it might have to be dropped from the pool earlier than planned, thus potentially edging Verstappen closer to penalties later in the season.

"We've now changed the PU on Max's car following the oil leak that occurred during FP1," said Honda F1 boss Toyoharu Tanabe.

"Both cars started FP1 with Spec 1 PUs with a plan of changing them for Spec 2 tonight, therefore Max's PU change has happened just one session earlier than planned.

"Pierre continues to use the spec 1 PU for FP2 and his PU will be switched to Spec 2 tonight, as per the original plan. Further investigation on the cause of the oil leak will now be carried out."

Next article
Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing

Previous article

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing

Next article

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

5h ago
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move Article
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers Article
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers

Latest videos
FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety 00:46
Formula 1

FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety

2h ago
First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP 08:42
Formula 1

First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP

21h ago

Shop Our Store
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue
Formula 1

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing
Formula 1

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.