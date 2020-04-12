Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute

Moss was widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers never to win the Formula 1 World Championship, finishing as runner-up four times in a career spanning 1951 to 1961. Moss scored 16 victories through his F1 career, as well as winning a number of other high-profile events, including the Mille Miglia.

Moss remained a highly-regarded figure in the motorsport world following his retirement from racing in 1962, sparking an outpouring of tributes following his passing.

Mercedes – the team Moss raced for in 1955 – tweeted: “Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you.”

Former grand prix driver Martin Brundle paid tribute to “a mighty racer and gentleman” and said Moss “had a press on style on the track and in life.”

“Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him.”

FIA president Jean Todt said: “Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever.”

“Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss,” wrote McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones.”

Moss served as the Vice-President for Life of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend and friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE.

“Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge and we will all miss him dearly.”

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alexander Wurz wrote: “Today we lost on Icon of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. RIP Sir.”

Williams F1 driver George Russell wrote: “Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected. My thoughts are with his family.”

