Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital

shares
comments
Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital
By:

Sir Frank Williams has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, the former Formula 1 team principal’s squad has confirmed.

Williams had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, with his family confirming he was in a stable condition, while keeping the details of his medical situation private.

Earlier on Thursday the 78-year-old’s former team, which he founded in junior single-seater categories in 1966, announced Williams had been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Read Also:

“We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home,” a Williams statement read. “The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

 

Williams ended his association with the team that bears his name in September this year, soon after its acquisition by Dorilton Capital, with daughter Claire Williams also stepping down from her role as deputy team principal.

Last week Williams announced former McLaren F1 boss and Volkswagen Motorsport head Jost Capito is set to arrive at the Grove-based team as its new CEO, starting his position next February, with Simon Roberts taking on the role of team principal on a permanent basis.

Roberts is adamant Williams will remain a wholly independent team to continue “the cultural fit with the team” started by it founder as it looks to start a new era in 2021.

"We can see advantages but we don't want to become a B-team," he explained. "We want to retain our independence, but we want to be more competitive. So for us, looking forward, we're open to extending a relationship but the specification of that would depend on what we think we're strong at, internally, and where we think we need help and support.

"From the cultural fit with the team, there's a lot of synergy between the road map that Claire [Williams] had laid out and we're staying very true to that.”

Sir Frank Williams suffered severe injuries in a road accident in France in 1986, which rendered him tetraplegic, but continued to run the team in spite of his injuries and, along with co-founder Sir Patrick Head, Williams was a powerhouse team of the 1980s and 1990s. For his services to the sport, he was knighted in 1999.

Related video

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations

Previous article

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending Today

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now

Haas braced for "difficult" 2021 F1 campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas braced for "difficult" 2021 F1 campaign

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations

Latest news

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now

Ocon: Hard for F1 drivers to ease COVID-19 precautions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Hard for F1 drivers to ease COVID-19 precautions

Trending

1
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

1d
2
Formula 1

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

7h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

6h
4
Formula 1

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now

3h
5
Formula 1

Haas braced for "difficult" 2021 F1 campaign

6h

Latest news

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital
Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations
Formula 1

McLaren's "healthy environment" helped Sainz exceed expectations

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now
Formula 1

Kvyat: Top F1 team chance would be "very different story" now

Ocon: Hard for F1 drivers to ease COVID-19 precautions
Formula 1

Ocon: Hard for F1 drivers to ease COVID-19 precautions

Why Albon's Formula 1 dream isn't all over
Formula 1

Why Albon's Formula 1 dream isn't all over

Latest videos

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
1h

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era? 08:54
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era?

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.