Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

shares
comments
Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
By:

Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital, and is in a stable condition, the renowned former Formula 1 team principal’s family has announced.

Williams, 78, founded his racing team in junior single-seater categories in 1966, and became an F1 constructor in the late 1970s – his team winning its first Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1979.

Under his patronage, Williams won seven drivers’ and nine constructors’ championship in a 50-year career.

A statement from Williams’s family said: “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time. We ask for you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course. Thank you.”

 

Williams suffered severe injuries in a road accident in France in 1986, which rendered him tetraplegic.

But he continued to run the team in spite of his disabilities and, along with co-founder Patrick Head, Williams became a powerhouse team of the late 1980s and throughout the ’90s. For his services to the sport, he was knighted in 1999.

Williams ended his association with the team that bears his name in September this year, soon after its acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

Related video

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Previous article

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Rossi: Yamaha engineers listen to riders but do what they want
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha engineers listen to riders but do what they want

Latest news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

3h
2
Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

23min
3
Formula 1

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

8h
4
Formula 1

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

7h
5
Formula 1

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

5h

Latest news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers
Formula 1

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.