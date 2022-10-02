Tickets Subscribe
Latifi hit with Japanese GP grid penalty for Zhou clash

Singapore GP: Perez wins, but faces post-race investigation
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Special feature

Singapore GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Singapore GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
Latifi hit with Japanese GP grid penalty for Zhou clash
Latifi hit with Japanese GP grid penalty for Zhou clash
Singapore GP: Perez wins, but faces post-race investigation

Singapore GP: Perez wins, but faces post-race investigation
MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey
MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse
Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse

MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone
MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull "outstanding" in 2022
Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in 2022

Alonso: Alpine needs "every step" to beat McLaren amid new floor trial
Alonso: Alpine needs "every step" to beat McLaren amid new floor trial

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages
Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed
Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of the Formula 1 season as a testbed for nailing its strategy execution.

Upset Gasly says AlphaTauri "threw away" F1 Singapore GP
Upset Gasly says AlphaTauri "threw away" F1 Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly has hit out at his AlphaTauri team for throwing away a decent points haul in Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix with a bad strategy call.

McLaren: Singapore F1 swing showcases "open battle" for P4 with Alpine
McLaren: Singapore F1 swing showcases "open battle" for P4 with Alpine

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team isn't getting carried away by jumping Alpine in the standings after Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix, as the recent points swings show the fight for fourth remains an "open battle".

Russell: Mercedes F1 "had to try something" with slick tyre gamble
Russell: Mercedes F1 "had to try something" with slick tyre gamble

George Russell says Mercedes "had to try something" with his his unsuccessful gamble to switch from intermediate to slick tyres during Formula 1's wet-dry Singapore GP.

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

