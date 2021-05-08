Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs Next / Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

By:

Sergio Perez says an issue with his left shoulder contributed to his struggles in Formula 1 qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix as he felt "bad all the way through".

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Perez slumped to eighth place in Q3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday, finishing nine tenths of a second behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who qualified P2.

But Perez revealed after qualifying that he had been struggling with a shoulder issue throughout the session, contributing to his difficulties.

"It was a bit of a struggle, I didn't feel 100% with myself today," Perez said. "I had a bit of an issue with my shoulder through qualifying, and I was just feeling bad all the way through it.

"But I've spoken to the team, we've reviewed everything, and we should be back to 100% tomorrow. It was just getting worse and worse as the qualy developed, and I struggled a bit more with it."

Perez said that while the team "don't know 100% what it is", he feels "pretty confident that we can be back to form for tomorrow".

Qualifying saw Perez spin during his first push lap in Q3, leaving him with a single timed effort at the end of the session that ended with him placing only ahead of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

"It was just a bad day, I didn't get a good lap throughout the day," Perez said.

"Q1 was looking alright, but we just didn't make any progress after that. I wasn't 100%, so it was very hard to get the best out of the car in qualifying."

Read Also:

Eighth place marked Perez's worst qualifying result for Red Bull since he debuted for the team in Bahrain, having started on the front two rows of the grid at Imola and Portimao.

But he felt it was just "a matter of time" until he was fully up to speed and assimilated with the Red Bull RB16B car following his move for 2021, taking particular confidence from his long-run performances.

"Today, it hasn't been a good weekend overall. It has been a poor one from my side," Perez said.

"In the past, you see that things are starting to come, and especially the pace, the pace is there, the long run pace, some work to do on performance, that's it.

"Just getting to know the car a bit more will be key."

shares
comments

Related video

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Previous article

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Next article

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

2h
2
Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

34min
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

1h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

2h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

49min
Latest news
Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"
Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

28m
Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

34m
Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

49m
Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

1h
Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying
Formula 1

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

1h
Latest videos
F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position 04:23
Formula 1
47m

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
4h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
4h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
8h

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly Spanish GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Sergio Perez
Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

Red Bull: Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
20h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Latest news

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.