Previous / Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

By:

Sergio Perez thinks his vast experience in Formula 1 will be a key asset for him at Red Bull as he bids to take the fight to Max Verstappen.

The Mexican has been signed as teammate to the Dutchman this year, after predecessor Alex Albon failed to live up to expectations last season.

While Verstappen’s most recent teammates – Albon and Pierre Gasly – both failed to hit their targets and keep their seats, Perez thinks he is much better placed to deal with the pressures. He believes lessons learned throughout his career – including a challenging campaign at McLaren in 2013 – will put him in better stead to cope with everything Verstappen throws at him.

Asked how big a weapon his experience would be in the battle against Verstappen, Perez said: “I think it is quite a big one, to be honest.

“You're here [in F1] and when things don't go well, pressure hits you hard. And when you are experienced and when you've been through it before, it just makes you focus on the right stuff.

“Technically you develop a lot of skills as well throughout your career too. I just think I'm in a great point. The opportunity comes at a great point of my career and yep, it's gonna work out well.”

Perez is not fearing the challenge of racing Verstappen and thinks, with a bit of time to get better adjusted to the Red Bull environment, he will be fully able to show what he can do.

“I'm confident in my abilities,” he said. “I just think it's a matter of time before I get on top of everything, but I don't see why with time, and once I am on top of all the things that I need to know before on the car, I cannot be at that level.”

He also believes that he and Verstappen will complement each other well by bringing different strengths on an F1 weekend.

Perez added: “I think Max, from what I've seen, he's going to be very strong in qualifying. So he will be a massive benchmark in qualifying. My strength comes on Sunday, with racecraft and race pace. So I think that's a pretty good match that hopefully delivers the maximum from the car.”

Perez has certainly not held back in setting himself an ambitious target this year of doing better than the new RB16B car deserves.

Pushed on his goals, he said: “To over deliver on the car performance. If we have a car good enough to win the championship, to make sure I win it. If we have got a car that is good for second, then make sure to win. To over deliver the car potential.”

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

