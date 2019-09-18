Formula 1
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Special feature

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

shares
comments
Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 2:20 PM

Sebastian Vettel returns to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend much in the same shape as he left the 2017 edition – under fire.

Two years ago, his title attack with Ferrari disintegrated after a startline collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his own teammate Kimi Raikkonen. Now he arrives in Singapore after back-to-back wins for his current teammate, Charles Leclerc, and has faced vocal criticism again after his spin at Monza and clumsy rejoin, during which he collected the Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

But let’s take a look back at the 2017 edition, and remind ourselves of how it unfolded…

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H, immediately prior to contact

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H, immediately prior to contact

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H hits Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H hits Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

The scenario: 

Vettel qualified on pole position, with title rival Lewis Hamilton – who was on a streak of back-to-back race wins – struggling down in fifth. Vettel had lost his championship lead in the preceding race at Monza, and was keen to redress an advantage.

Red Bull’s Verstappen qualified second, ahead of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Vettel’s Ferrari colleague Raikkonen.

A rain shower before the start only added to the drama, but the race began from a standing-start grid, rather than behind a safety car. As the lights went out, Raikkonen got by far the best getaway of the top four. He powered off the line and rocketed to the left-hand side of Verstappen. 

However, just as he was about to move ahead, his right-rear wheel hit Verstappen’s left-front. This was because Vettel had swerved to his left, pincering the Red Bull between the Ferraris. Verstappen had made the second-best start, so he too was alongside Vettel, and the three cars all made contact – with Raikkonen’s car (by now on three wheels) being flicked into a half-spin and cannoning into the left-side of Vettel’s car.

Although he actually led through the opening sequence of corners, Vettel would spin due to the damage further around the first lap.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, crashes out on the opening lap as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08, passes

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, crashes out on the opening lap as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08, passes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, crashes out on the opening lap

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, crashes out on the opening lap

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

All three were elminated from the event, opening the door for Hamilton to win again and extend his points lead, an advantage he would retain to the end of the season.

In a poll of almost 2000 readers of James Allen on F1, 76% blamed Vettel for sparking the crash, with 17% calling it as a racing incident. Raikkonen was held least accountable at 2%, with 5% believing Verstappen was at fault.

What they said:

Vettel: “We did our start, everyone was trying to do his start, and then it ended up pretty bad for all three of us. It is part of racing. These things, they happen, not much you can do - so therefore not much point to try and look at them again and again.

"Every start is different and the way [it] happened you can look at it again and again, it is done. It was pretty unfortunate for all three of us, so we have to move on.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, after the crash

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, after the crash

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Verstappen was clear with who he blamed: “Mainly Sebastian. He started squeezing me, maybe he didn’t see Kimi on the left. That’s not an excuse – if you’re fighting for the world championship, you shouldn’t take those risks to squeeze someone that much.

“What does he expect? When you’re fighting for a world championship, you shouldn’t do that. It was not very clever. I tried to back out of it because I could see it coming, but the rear tyres are wider than the front so I couldn’t back out of it anymore.

“I was in the middle without doing anything wrong, I was just trying to have a clean start.”

Raikkonen, in true Kimi style, was merely phlegmatic about the whole episode: “I don’t think I could have done anything to change the end result apart from doing a bad start and not being there. And that’s not really my fault.”

F1's stewards took no action after a post-race investigation. But in terms of the world championship, it was a hammer blow to Vettel and Ferrari.

What would Vettel give for another pole here in 2019, and to get his season back on track…

 

  

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

