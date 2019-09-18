Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

shares
comments
McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 3:05 PM

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andrea Seidl insists that the team won't compromise its development programme for 2020 in order to defend its fourth place in this year's world championship.

With seven races to go, McLaren currently holds the position on 83 points, while engine partner Renault has gathered momentum and is on 65 points after making a net gain of 25 over the Spa and Monza weekends.

All teams face the usual decision in the coming of weeks of when and how to switch their R&D focus from 2019 to 2020.

In McLaren's case, the fact that the MCL35 will be the first designed under the leadership James Key means that it is likely reflect a fresh approach and thus be less evolutionary than the new cars of some of its rivals.

Seidl says that despite the pressure from Renault in the fight for fourth McLaren will not change its schedule once it has been finalised.

"We plan to continuously bring in small things for the next two or three races at least," said the German.

"Then again we just have to see when we fully switch to next year's car on the development side. It's still something which is open.

"Of course we want to fight for this P4 as long as possible, but at the same time for me it's a lot more important to make the next step with next year's car, so I don't want to compromise next year by suddenly switching the focus on this year again.

"We have a plan in place for what we want to do this year, we have a plan in place for how we want to approach next year. Again, this is how we approach it."

Read Also:

McLaren was outpaced by Renault at the low-downforce venues in Belgium and Italy, but Seidl says it's impossible to predict what way the advantage might swing in the remaining seven races.

"I think it's so difficult to judge this year," he said. "I think it's not just for us, it's for every team in the midfield.

"It's so depending on the track characteristics, the tarmac, the temperatures you're seeing, the way how you can set up the car, in which window you have to run the car for the different tracks.

"As we have seen for example in Budapest where we expected to struggle more we have suddenly been the fourth fastest car. So difficult to judge, to be honest.

"But with all the updates we've brought to the more normal downforce package before the break, and updates we still bring now also for the next race, we hopefully can keep up the fight for P4 until the end of the season."

Next article
Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

Previous article

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton says he's "more of a team player" now

3
Formula 1

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

1h
4
Formula 1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

1h
5
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1
2h

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1
3h

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1
3h

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1
3h

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place
F1

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
F1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay
F1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz
F1

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz

Hulkenberg: Underachiever or wasted talent?
F1

Hulkenberg: Underachiever or wasted talent?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.