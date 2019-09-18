Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

shares
comments
Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 1:14 PM

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says efforts are being made to integrate the twin red flag systems that have on occasion created doubt about whether a driver has completed a qualifying lap before the session was aborted.

In qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas was initially denied a time because the timekeepers believed he hadn't crossed the timing line before the red flag caused by Kimi Raikkonen's crash.

That was quickly rectified when it became apparent that he had made it, and the Finn's time was reinstated.

Read Also:

The FIA uses two red flag buttons, one operated by Masi himself, and one by his deputy and race control systems manager Colin Haywood, and that can contribute to a split-second difference between the operation of the various red flag signals.

"It is the similar issue we had in Baku earlier this year," said Masi. "It is something we have been looking at and it is not as easy as everyone thinks, having two completely isolated systems talk to each other.

"In its simplest form the start light panel is what is connected to the timing monitors, so that is the complete lock down system, and I effectively hit the abort button to signify that which is when the timing stops.

"The other end of the light panels for red flags and VSC and SC, is what Colin does as part of his role, so effectively two separate human inputs that need to go across.

"We have been looking at and continue to look at the manner in which the two can talk, it is not as easy as solution as we would like, not something that, contrary to popular belief has been ignored.

"It is more that the boffins are looking at it effectively and trying to get the two to talk to it together."

Masi said the delta between the two systems being operated in the Bottas case was just 0.6s: "I think if we look at it realistically in that context, we are talking of a difference between two humans who are pressing two different things, on two different desks."

Next article
F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz

Previous article

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz

Next article

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
11:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
14:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1
1h

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1
1h

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1
1h

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1
1h

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
F1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay
F1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz
F1

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz

Hulkenberg: Underachiever or wasted talent?
F1

Hulkenberg: Underachiever or wasted talent?

Hamilton says he's "more of a team player" now
F1

Hamilton says he's "more of a team player" now

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.