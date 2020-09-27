Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

shares
comments
Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble

Carlos Sainz believes Turn 2 in Sochi "shouldn't exist" as it generates incidents such as his race-ending crash on the opening lap of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

Sainz's race lasted just two corners after he hit the wall while trying to weave between the bollards in the escape route set out at Turn 2, having missed the apex of the corner.

Drivers are required to pass between the orange bollards if they do not take the corner or risk incurring a five-second time penalty, in a bid to avoid finding an advantage by running wide.

Sainz clipped the wall on the left-hand side of the track when passing through the bollards, ending his race and bringing out a safety car on the opening lap of the race.

The McLaren driver explained after the race that he took responsibility for the crash after getting his entry angle wrong, but felt the corner profile only contributed to such incidents.

"Unfortunately in Turn 2, I had someone on the inside, and I ran a bit wide," Sainz said.

"By the time I decided to go around the bollard, I went around the bollard with a very, very narrow angle, and I misjudged my entry speed around the bollard and hit the wall pretty heavily.

"A misjudgement by my side, a mistake. I still think that corner shouldn't exist. It's not a very nice corner to drive around, and it generates these kind of situation. But I just misjudged it.

"It's still not a corner that is well designed. You saw today in the race just how many people are missing that apex, and having to around the bollards, destroying the bollards, it's clearly not a great corner."

Daniel Ricciardo was also hit with a five-second time penalty during the race for failing to follow the bollards, while Haas driver Romain Grosjean destroyed one of them as he passed through the escape route, causing a Virtual Safety Car.

Sainz's crash also hurt teammate Lando Norris' race, as the Briton was forced to back off entering Turn 3 to avoid the sister McLaren, collecting debris in the process.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl was disappointed to see the incident play out, but felt it was not a result of the corner's design.

"Carlos said it himself with the angle he was approaching this slot, he misjudged, and that was the reason why he touched the barrier," Seidl said.

"So then it was his fault. I think it would be wrong now to blame anyone else or anything else.

"Obviously it ended our race for both cars, unfortunately, in Turn 2 of a long race, because Lando had to back out and was last after the first lap.

"And then there was nothing left to lose. so we boxed through safety on to the hard trying to simply survive and hope for something else happening like another safety car which didn't work out.

"Very disappointing to go away from here with zero points, because I think we were up for again good points."

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Previous article

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix race results

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down

Latest news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards

2h
2
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

3
Formula 1

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

4
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Latest news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
Formula 1

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards
Formula 1

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised
Formula 1

Stroll thinks it's "ridiculous" Leclerc wasn't penalised

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.