Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

shares
comments
Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"
By:

Carlos Sainz says he found suggestions he might regret joining Ferrari “a bit annoying” following its difficult 2020 Formula 1 campaign.

Ferrari swooped for Sainz to replace outgoing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel prior to the start of last season, announcing the signing of the Spaniard for 2021 in May.

But as Sainz helped lead McLaren to finish third in the constructors’ championship in his final season with the team, Ferrari experienced a huge downturn in form as it slipped to sixth.

It led to suggestions that Sainz might come to regret his move to Ferrari, given the team’s step backwards and difficulty in competing with McLaren through 2020.

Read Also:

Sainz acknowledged the constant suggestions he might regret the move had become frustrating, and that they were based on assumptions that were being made too early.

“Certainly it was a bit annoying, because everyone was kind of implying that Ferrari was going to also be as bad in 2021, and you never know in Formula 1,” Sainz told Motorsport.com.

“[Ferrari] of course took a step backwards in 2020, and they were the first ones to admit it, and to be very self-critical. But people were just convinced that 2021 was also going to be a struggle.

“I think that with having a two-year deal with Ferrari and 2022 being a huge change in regulation, 2021 is a lot less important than what people are thinking.

“Even if Ferrari turns its form around and 2021 is great, you never know. People were already implying that 2020 was terrible and going into 2021 is going to be as terrible.

“[It was] annoying at the time, but I kept my head cool. I never said something or anything that I regret. I guess [I’m] happy for that.”

Despite its struggles, Ferrari ended the year with three podiums - one more than McLaren - and enjoyed a solid run of form across the final European races of the season.

Sainz said the upswing in form from Ferrari acted as a decent confidence boost ahead of his move across for 2021.

“[It looks] good, without having had been able to drive the car, and knowing what they’ve actually changed or anything like that,” Sainz said. “It just looks a bit better for them, and I’m happy to see that they’re moving forward.

“I’ve always said that if there’s a team that is able to turn things around quickly in Formula 1, for me that is Ferrari.

“Of course Mercedes [can], but Ferrari more than anyone due to its history and the people and the resources they have. I’m happy to see that starting to happen.”

Related video

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Previous article

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Mini driver Sainz takes dominant win
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Mini driver Sainz takes dominant win

Latest news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

36min
2
Formula 1

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

5h
3
Dakar

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"

2h
4
Dakar

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious

1d
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

3d

Latest news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"
Formula 1

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Formula 1

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine
Formula 1

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies
Formula 1

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
Formula 1

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.