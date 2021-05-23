Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement Next / Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

By:

Carlos Sainz has admitted that his first Ferrari podium does not taste as good as it should, after Formula 1 teammate Charles Leclerc failed to start the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

The Spaniard delivered a controlled performance around the streets of Monte Carlo to come home in a strong second place behind race winner Max Verstappen.

But he had been left as Ferrari’s only race starter after Leclerc was forced out of the race when the team discovered a driveshaft problem before the car had made it to the grid.

Leclerc had crashed in qualifying on Saturday, but the team had given the all clear for him to keep the same gearbox rather than change it and incur a grid penalty.

With Leclerc out before the start, Sainz said he felt added burden, and that the weekend could have gone even better for him and his teammate.

“It is a good result,” said Sainz after the race. “If you would have told me before coming to Monaco that I would finish second, I would have definitely taken it.

“But it is just the whole circumstances of the weekend: having Charles on pole, me missing out in quali yesterday, on a good lap, that it just maybe doesn't taste as good as it should.

“But I'm sure that when I reflect back on the weekend, I will be very happy and proud of the weekend. I think Ferrari, as a team, they need to be proud about the car, and the step they have done this year.”

Read Also:

Sainz had run third in the early stages behind Valtteri Bottas, but moved up a place when his Mercedes rival was forced out thanks to a problem with his right front wheel in the pitstop.

Asked if his mindset in the race was different because of what happened to Leclerc, Sainz said: “It is. I mean, when you see the other car, not starting from pole, all of a sudden the responsibility obviously relies on you trying to salvage the weekend.

“One car is out starting from pole and you want to give the team at least a podium. It was all about getting the start right then, and around the pitstops there was a lot of traffic and we were lapping the cars very quickly.

“Obviously, Valtteri had the pit stop but even without that I was feeling really good with the car today. I felt like the team at least deserved a podium this weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Previous article

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Next article

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

1h
2
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

40min
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

24min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

22h
Latest news
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

24m
Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

40m
Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

1h
Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

1h
Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari 00:35
Formula 1
7h

Formula 1: Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity

Sainz: Ferrari "very close" to being genuine F1 threat in Monaco Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "very close" to being genuine F1 threat in Monaco

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
7h
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.