Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

By:

Monaco Grand Prix pole-sitter Charles Leclerc will take no part in Sunday's Formula 1 race after a driveshaft issue emerged on his car ahead of the race start.

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Leclerc took a shock pole position for Ferrari in qualifying on Saturday, but was left sweating on the condition of his gearbox after crashing at the end of Q3 at the exit of Swimming Pool.

Ferrari conducted initial checks on the gearbox that showed "no serious damage", and announced on Sunday morning that it would not be making a change, keeping Leclerc on pole.

But as the team fired up the car to get it ready for the grid, an issue emerged that meant Leclerc was unable to get out of the pits in time to make the grid.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies called FIA race director Michael Masi to inform him Leclerc's car would not make the grid.

It left Ferrari working to try and get Leclerc's car ready in time to complete a pit lane start, only for Mekies to inform race control that they would not be racing.

"Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race," read a short statement from Ferrari.

Read Also:

The grid will remain unchanged, meaning that the pole position slot will be empty, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen the first car in P2 ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Leclerc was seen standing in the back of the garage with Ferrari president John Elkann as the news was delivered, before walking to the grid to meet with the other drivers.

Leclerc waved to the grandstands en route, knowing his chance to score an elusive maiden victory in Monaco had once again passed by.

Ferrari will field just one car in the race, with Carlos Sainz lining up fourth on the grid but third overall.

It marks the first DNS of Leclerc's F1 career, and comes less than 24 hours after team boss Mattia Binotto said the team "will not gamble" on the condition of his car, fearing a retirement.

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

40min
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
3
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

4h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

49min
5
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

20h
Latest news
Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

40m
Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens

48m
Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

49m
IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

1h
Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari 00:35
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
22h

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
4h
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021

Trending Today

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Latest news

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.