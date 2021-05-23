Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt Next / Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

By:

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix after Ferrari gave the all-clear to his gearbox on Sunday morning.

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

The Monegasque driver had faced an anxious wait overnight to see whether or not his gearbox would need replacing following his Q3 crash.

Had he needed a new gearbox fitted, it would have meant a five-place grid drop, handing pole position to Max Verstappen.

Ferrari gave the gearbox a quick inspection on Saturday evening before parc ferme restrictions began, and were satisfied that it had suffered no serious damage in the impact with the barriers at the end of qualifying.

However, it wanted to hold fire until more detailed checks had taken place on Sunday morning to see whether or not there was a risk of it failing.

That evaluation concluded that the gearbox had escaped unscathed from the impact with the barriers, and that means Leclerc will be able to take up his pole slot.

A statement from Ferrari said: "Following further in-depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on Charles Leclerc's gearbox.

"Therefore, the Monegasque driver will start today's race from pole position, as per the qualifying result."

Read Also:

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had been clear after qualifying that the team would not take a gamble on pushing on with the gearbox if it felt there was a risk of it failing in the race.

The team is locked in a tight battle for third place in the constructors' championship with McLaren, and is just five points behind its Woking rival.

Speaking about Ferrari's views on the gearbox situation before the checks were complete, Binotto had said: "No, we will not gamble,

"I think for us what's important after such a qualy is to try to maximise the number of points for the championship, and obviously to maximise we need to finish the race.

"So reliability is key, reliability remains the priority. If we have any doubts, we will certainly change and fix it."

Confirmation of Leclerc taking up his pole position slot means that Verstappen will start from second place on the grid for Red Bull, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Previous article

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Next article

Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars

Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

3h
2
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

2h
4
Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

1h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

1h
Latest news
McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl
Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

1m
Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars
Formula 1

Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars

1h
Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

1h
Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt
Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

1h
Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari 00:35
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
21h

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
2h
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
23h
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021

Trending Today

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Latest news

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.