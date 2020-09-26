Formula 1
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Lewis Hamilton will start the Russian Grand Prix from pole position, the 10th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Sochi – but it wasn’t pain sailing for the man trying to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 wins record on Sunday.

After a messy Q2 session, Hamilton will start at a strategic disadvantage to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will start on the medium tyre tomorrow, as Lewis was forced to run the soft tyre for a last-gasp effort to scrape into Q3.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on the first run at 1m31.391s, 0.793s faster than Bottas. Hamilton then went even faster on his second run, lowering the pole time to 1m31.304s, 0.652s quicker than Bottas who also improved on his second run.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen then produced a great lap to grab second from Bottas, half a second off Hamilton and a tenth clear of Bottas.

Sergio Perez will start from P4 for Racing Point, ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Alex Albon (Red Bull).

Qualifying 2 was disrupted by a big crash for Sebastian Vettel, who took the right-front corner off his Ferrari after spinning into the wall at Turn 4 and was almost hit by his close-following teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton’s first lap was deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner, and was on his second run when the session was halted – leaving him at the bottom of the times with 2m15s remaining in the session. That forced Hamilton’s hand to switch to soft tyres to ensure he made the top-10, handing medium-tyred Bottas a strategic advantage for the race.

Ricciardo was quickest with a lap of 1m32.218s, 0.187s ahead of Bottas, while Hamilton only just made it to the startline in time on his crucial run, and went P4 behind Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Leclerc (Ferrari), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (who had problem with his Racing Point), George Russell (Williams) and Vettel.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m32.656s, 0.327s ahead of Hamilton, who had to take a second push lap after his first was again DQ-ed for track limits.

Falling at the first hurdle were Romain Grosjean (Haas), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo, who ran wide at Turn 2 and spun on his final try).

F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'31.304   230.579
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'31.867 0.563 229.166
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'31.956 0.652 228.944
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1'32.317 1.013 228.049
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'32.364 1.060 227.932
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'32.550 1.246 227.474
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'32.624 1.320 227.293
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'32.847 1.543 226.747
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.000 1.696 226.374
10 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'33.008 1.704 226.354
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'33.239 1.935 225.793
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.249 1.945 225.769
13 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'33.364 2.060 225.491
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'33.583 2.279 224.963
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'33.609 2.305 224.901
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'34.592 3.288 222.564
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'34.594 3.290 222.559
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'34.681 3.377 222.355
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'35.066 3.762 221.454
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'35.267 3.963 220.987
F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'31.304     230.579
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 6 1'31.867 0.563 0.563 229.166
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'31.956 0.652 0.089 228.944
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'32.317 1.013 0.361 228.049
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 6 1'32.364 1.060 0.047 227.932
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'32.550 1.246 0.186 227.474
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 1'32.624 1.320 0.074 227.293
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'32.847 1.543 0.223 226.747
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'33.000 1.696 0.153 226.374
10 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 6 1'33.008 1.704 0.008 226.354
F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 3 1'32.218     228.293
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'32.405 0.187 0.187 227.831
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'32.757 0.539 0.352 226.967
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'32.835 0.617 0.078 226.776
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'33.038 0.820 0.203 226.281
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 7 1'33.081 0.863 0.043 226.177
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'33.139 0.921 0.058 226.036
8 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 7 1'33.153 0.935 0.014 226.002
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 7 1'33.157 0.939 0.004 225.992
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 8 1'33.196 0.978 0.039 225.898
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 7 1'33.239 1.021 0.043 225.793
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'33.249 1.031 0.010 225.769
13 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 5 1'33.364 1.146 0.115 225.491
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 3 1'33.583 1.365 0.219 224.963
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'33.609 1.391 0.026 224.901
F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'32.656     227.214
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'32.983 0.327 0.327 226.415
3 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'33.511 0.855 0.528 225.137
4 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 1'33.557 0.901 0.046 225.026
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 8 1'33.630 0.974 0.073 224.851
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 6 1'33.650 0.994 0.020 224.802
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'33.704 1.048 0.054 224.673
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 7 1'33.734 1.078 0.030 224.601
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'33.804 1.148 0.070 224.433
10 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'33.852 1.196 0.048 224.319
11 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 6 1'33.919 1.263 0.067 224.159
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 3 1'33.967 1.311 0.048 224.044
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 8 1'34.020 1.364 0.053 223.918
14 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 3 1'34.071 1.415 0.051 223.796
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'34.134 1.478 0.063 223.647
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 7 1'34.592 1.936 0.458 222.564
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'34.594 1.938 0.002 222.559
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 8 1'34.681 2.025 0.087 222.355
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 5 1'35.066 2.410 0.385 221.454
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 1'35.267 2.611 0.201 220.987
