Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Aprilia riders have offered possible explanations to the marque’s lacklustre showing at the Hungarian Grand Prix so far, suggesting the performance issues are not solely down to the MotoGP track layout.

After a dominant start to the 2026 MotoGP season in which it proved that the RS-GP is a well-rounded bike that can work at a wide variety of tracks, Aprilia hasn’t featured at the sharp end at Balaton Park this weekend.

While Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta stole the show for Ducati and KTM respectively, Aprilia was reduced to the third-best manufacturer on Saturday. This gap was particularly evident in qualifying, where the top Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi finished sixth and more than six tenths down on polesitter Marquez.

In the sprint race, Bezzecchi made a rapid launch to grab third early on but could pose no threat to Marquez or Acosta, finishing 2.7s off the lead. Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez finished right on Bezzecchi’s tail, factory rider Jorge Martin could only manage sixth, while Ai Ogura failed to even break inside the points.

Asked why Aprilia was suffering at the stop-and-go Balaton track, Martin said: “It seems like when we release the brake, we lose the line a bit. With less downforce, we struggle to turn at the slow corners.

“But then in T2, in the second sector, with a lot of downforce, we are super competitive. So, for sure, the bike is really good in terms of aerodynamics, but as soon as we lose the downforce, we struggle.”

Martin started the sprint in eighth and was trying to climb up the order when he was forced to take the shortcut at the chicane while following LCR Honda rider Diogo Moreira.

The Spaniard had to voluntarily drop time to avoid a penalty, halting his momentum in the sprint.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Speaking afterwards, Martin explained that he struggled with the front-end of the bike, which is supposed to be a key strength of Aprilia’s 2026 package.

“I did my best and I was catching even the group, but I went long again while in corner 15,” he said. “This was the consequence of not having a really good feeling overall.

“I'm trying it, but it seems like I don't make the front work on the range. So I never have a good grip in the front.

“The rear is not bad, honestly. But we need to understand this a bit and make it work. I think a small step in the set-up will help me a lot in terms of times.”

Changing conditions

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi made several mistakes in qualifying, with his ideal lap time three tenths quicker than the one he strung together at the end of Q2.

The championship leader said he had no chance of matching Marquez and Acosta’s pace, even if he had caught up with them at the start.

However, he denied that Aprilia’s relative struggles in Balaton Park were down to the track layout, instead pointing to the changing conditions - including a sharp increase in temperature from Friday - as a major factor.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“The conditions this week have been quite different from last year,” he said. “The grip in general from the track has always been less. If you see, the lap times are quite slower compared to last year in general - not only the sprint but also in the free practices, in the qualifying.

“So it's difficult to find consistency, it's difficult to find a situation where conditions improve or at least are the same every session.

“In the first couple of laps during the sprint, I was struggling and I was feeling like on ice. I don't think it's more a matter of a stop-and-go track, it's more a matter of trying to adapt better to this kind of situation where the conditions are changing.”

Fernandez believes the Balaton Park Circuit isn’t allowing Aprilia riders to extract the maximum performance out of the bike.

“On this track, we cannot use our bike 100% because our hard point is the stability, and here we don't have a corner with stability. You need a flowing bike,” he said. “Also, you have two riders [Marquez and Acosta] that are making the difference.”

Braking troubles

Ogura believes Aprilia riders are struggling with braking this weekend, but was at a loss to explain why the problem only appeared at Balaton Park.

“I haven't spoken with any other Aprilia riders yet, but I think everybody struggled in the same part,” he said. “I think the biggest limitation in qualifying was the straight braking. That's where we lost a lot of time compared to fast guys.

“I think I said this many times that we improved the braking a lot. And I feel we are quite competitive on the brake, but not in this circuit.”

Asked why the Aprilias were struggling on braking at this venue, he added: I don’t know. I don’t really understand.”