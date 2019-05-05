Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes

shares
comments
'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes
By:
30m ago

Williams driver George Russell believes he's found it easier to cope with the team's current difficulties because he himself hasn't had a “perfect career” leading up to Formula 1.

Russell, the reigning Formula 2 champion, has impressed in his first outings for the Grove-based team so far, regularly outqualifying and outracing teammate Robert Kubica.

This came amid a bruising start to the campaign for Williams, whose FW42 car has remained cut adrift of the midfield battle.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether his own career background helped him better cope with Williams' current predicament, Russell said: “Yeah, you know, it's not my first difficult year.

“I think sometimes if you have just such a perfect career path, when you do have a difficulty, you don't know how to handle it, whereas I've had a number of difficult moments in my career, so I've sort of got the experience on that hand.”

Russell, who is backed by Mercedes, stepped up to F1 after claiming back-to-back titles in GP3 and F2 in 2017 and '18, both for ART Grand Prix.

Those accolades followed two less glorious years in European Formula 3 with Carlin in 2015 and Hitech GP in 2016, during which the Briton was unable to fight for the title against the leading cars of the dominant Prema outfit.

Russell cited these as examples of “character-building” campaigns for him, while also putting 2013, his final year in karting, into the same category.

“My last year in karting was very difficult, I went to a team [Birel ART] which wasn't performing at the time. I saw it as a win-win situation; if I performed it'd look great on me and if I didn't, people would just blame it on the equipment.

“You can call that a character-building season, and I also had that in Formula 3, my two seasons in Formula 3 were far from perfect. And that made me sort of into the driver I am today, and I learned a huge amount from those moments.”

While Russell can only measure himself against Kubica right now – and even there direct comparisons have been made difficult by a perceived difference in equipment – the Briton hopes his reputation gets a lift from the strong performances of other young drivers in F1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Toro Rosso newcomer Alex Albon and McLaren rookie Lando Norris have all impressed in the opening stages of the 2019 season, and are all drivers Russell successfully competed alongside in his junior career.

“I think the level of rookies these days is extremely high, and obviously in these difficult times for me, looking at what they're doing, I wouldn't say it fills me with pride, but it kind of looks good on me as well.

“Obviously we all [Russell, Norris and Albon] raced in equal machinery [in F2] last year, so if they're doing a great job, then that looks good on me as well.”

Slider
List

George Russell, karting

George Russell, karting
1/14

Photo by: CIK/KSP

George Russell, karting

George Russell, karting
2/14

Photo by: CIK/KSP

George Russell, BRDC F4

George Russell, BRDC F4
3/14

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

George Russell, European F3

George Russell, European F3
4/14

Photo by: FIA F3 / Suer

George Russell, European F3

George Russell, European F3
5/14

Photo by: FIA F3 / Suer

George Russell and Alexander Albon, European F3

George Russell and Alexander Albon, European F3
6/14

Photo by: FIA F3 / Suer

George Russell, Formula Renault 3.5

George Russell, Formula Renault 3.5
7/14

Photo by: Jean-Michel Le Meur - DPPI

George Russell, DTM

George Russell, DTM
8/14

Photo by: BMW AG

George Russell, DTM

George Russell, DTM
9/14

Photo by: BMW AG

George Russell, McLaren F1 prize test

George Russell, McLaren F1 prize test
10/14

Photo by: LAT Images

George Russell, European F3

George Russell, European F3
11/14

Photo by: Mario Bartkowiak

George Russell, Macau GP

George Russell, Macau GP
12/14

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

George Russell, GP3

George Russell, GP3
13/14

Photo by: GP3 Series Media Service

George Russell, Lando Norris, Sergio Sette Camara, F2

George Russell, Lando Norris, Sergio Sette Camara, F2
14/14

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Next article
Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure

Previous article

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo Spanish GP
MotoGP / Race report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo

1h ago
Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure Article
Formula 1

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes Article
Formula 1

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes

Latest videos
How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 4 - Diffuser 02:05
Formula 1

How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 4 - Diffuser

May 3, 2019
F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far 08:18
Formula 1

F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far

May 3, 2019

News in depth
'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes
Formula 1

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure
Formula 1

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure

Gasly now feeling "a lot better" with Red Bull car
Formula 1

Gasly now feeling "a lot better" with Red Bull car

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.