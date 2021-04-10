Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

George Russell believes Mercedes is “potentially in the same boat” as Williams with a wind sensitivity issue on its 2021 Formula 1 car that hurt its performance in Bahrain.

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

In its push to create more downforce and reduce the drag on its FW43B car for 2021, Williams opted for an aggressive design approach that causes its performance to dip in windy conditions.

Williams driver Russell struggled with the gusty conditions during both pre-season testing and the opening grand prix of the year in Bahrain, meaning he could only finish the race in 14th place.

Russell felt the result was the “maximum we have expected” given the conditions, which he felt made for a “worst-case scenario” for Williams in Bahrain.

He compared the team’s struggles to that of Mercedes, which grappled with an unstable rear end on its W12 car throughout testing and could only narrowly win the race ahead of Red Bull.

“Something as substantial as that would require a complete re-design, which obviously we’ve not done,” Russell explained.

“It’s what we’ve got, it’s what a lot of teams have got. Time will tell, but I believe that potentially Mercedes are in the same boat.

“They probably struggled this weekend more than you’ll see them struggle at races in the near future. Red Bull, and the likes of Alfa Romeo, were more competitive relative to the field than we’ll see in races to come.

“There were very windy conditions today. 50 km/h winds, it’s very open, very exposed. And when you’re driving around at 300 km/h, 50 km/h wind makes a difference. You can imagine at 50 km/h, it’s with like gusts of 60, 70 km/h.”

Read Also:

Williams is planning to produce some upgrades for the FW43B car in a bid to remedy some of the wind sensitivity issue, feeling that a better understanding of the philosophy will also help with future car designs.

Russell is still yet to score any F1 points while racing for Williams, but was more hopeful of the team’s prospects for next weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

“It’s very different to Bahrain, so you’ve got two ends of the spectrum,” Russell said of Imola.

“Bahrain, you’ve got a lot of slow-speed corners, very exposed, generally very windy. Imola is high speed corners, the angle of those corners are less. There are more 90 degree corners as opposed to 180 degree corners.

“It is very enclosed with all the trees and the buildings around. So we’re going to extremes really. [I’m] not necessarily saying Imola is in the top end, but it’s probably in the top half [of tracks for Williams], let’s say.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Previous article

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes , Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

40min
2
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

1h
3
Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Di Grassi fastest as FP1 ends with major crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

23h
5
Supercars

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

1d
Latest news
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

40m
Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

10h
Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

12h
British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

14h
How to finish second after running back to the F1 pits
Formula 1

How to finish second after running back to the F1 pits

14h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
16h

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
George Russell
McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Mercedes: Final call on Gen3 rules "in the next few weeks"
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes: Final call on Gen3 rules "in the next few weeks"

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
22h
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Rome E-Prix: Di Grassi fastest as FP1 ends with major crash
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Rome E-Prix: Di Grassi fastest as FP1 ends with major crash

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

Montoya not as comfortable as he looked in Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Montoya not as comfortable as he looked in Indy 500 test

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

FIA asks teams to review braking systems after Mortara crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FIA asks teams to review braking systems after Mortara crash

Latest news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.