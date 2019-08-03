Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Russell says run to 16th felt like a "pole lap"

shares
comments
Russell says run to 16th felt like a "pole lap"
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Aug 3, 2019, 5:35 PM

George Russell reckons that his qualifying run to 16th at the Hungaroring felt like "a pole lap" for Williams as it celebrated its best result on a Saturday this season.

At the end of the first qualifying session, Russell missed out on his first Q2 appearance by just 0.05s from Romain Grosjean, having been in the midfield mix throughout the weekend.

Russell explained that, although he felt that his fastest lap in third free practice was strong, initial predictions from within the Williams team suggested that the car was still some way off its competitors.

Read Also:

Regardless, Russell spent a large portion of Q1 nestled in the top 15, only dropping into the elimination zone at the end of the session.

"I felt like I did a good lap in FP3," said Russell, "and I think we were a few tenths behind the guys around us.

"I wasn't sure if they were making mistakes or what was happening; prior to that session, from the strategists and everything, we believed our true pace was about four tenths behind the next slowest.

"So to come away P16 on merit ahead of both Racing Points and Ricciardo, yeah, it really felt like a pole lap for us.

"I'm absolutely satisfied with the job I've done. Every driver on the grid, even Max probably after qualifying, probably knows there's half a tenth on the table but considering the circumstances, how much the track has changed, I really felt that we truly extracted the maximum from the tyres, from the car and from myself."

This has been the first time Williams has qualified off of the back two rows this season, and Russell's previous best was 17th in China - albeit aided by neither of Alex Albon or Antonio Giovinazzi being able to partake in qualifying.

Russell labelled his qualifying result as a morale boost for Williams, and that it was a culmination of the team's efforts throughout the season.

"The mood is quite electric at the moment, and considering our whole season to this point it's been an incredibly tough year from so many aspects, especially for the race team.

"It doesn't matter if you're at the front of the grid or the back, you still work the same hours and put as much effort.

"These guys only four years ago were getting on the front row at places and on the podium week-in, week-out. And they're working harder now than they've ever done before and they've had nothing to show for it.

"But that performance has gone so far and especially now going into the summer break, it's really what we all needed as a team. This performance isn't just from my side, we really did this together."

Next article
Leclerc: Q1 crash "unnecessary", "not forgivable"

Previous article

Leclerc: Q1 crash "unnecessary", "not forgivable"

Next article

Mercedes convinced Verstappen a title threat in 2019

Mercedes convinced Verstappen a title threat in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
02:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
06:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
03:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.