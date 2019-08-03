Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Leclerc: Q1 crash "unnecessary", "not forgivable"

shares
comments
Leclerc: Q1 crash "unnecessary", "not forgivable"
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 4:03 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has described his Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying crash as “unnecessary” and “not forgivable”, and admitted he was lucky it didn’t ruin his session.

Running behind teammate Sebastian Vettel on the road in the opening qualifying segment, Leclerc spun off at the final corner while chasing an improved laptime, hitting the outside barriers at speed with the rear end of his SF90.

He brought the damaged car back into the pits – and, having progressed into Q2 on the strength of his earlier laptime, was able to rejoin the track in the second segment after repairs.

Read Also:

Speaking to media afterwards, Leclerc took full responsibility for the accident, describing it as “quite a big mistake” and “stupid” - especially in the aftermath of his German Grand Prix crash.

“The mistake in Q1 is just unnecessary,” he said. “That's two errors in two grands prix, the first one is forgivable, this one definitely not.

“So, I need to look into these things and for them to not happen again. I've been very lucky to finish the session.”

However, Leclerc felt that he’d made amends with his performance in the final qualifying segment, as he outpaced teammate Vettel to claim fourth on the grid.

“I think the lap in Q3, with accidents or no accidents, I'd struggle to find any more time in this lap, I was very happy with the lap,” Leclerc said.

“Obviously I took a bit more caution in the last sector after my mistake but, yeah, overall [it] was a good lap, so I don't think it [the crash] has affected the end result.”

Leclerc said Red Bull and Mercedes had proven “way too quick” for the corner speed-limited SF90 in Hungary, and Vettel offered a similar view.

“Today I think we more or less got the maximum. I'm not entirely happy, I had a bit maybe in hand, but not enough to really tackle the top three,” Vettel said.

“We need to be realistic - we are lacking pace in the corners, not in the straights, that's why sector one is pretty good but then I think we struggle to keep the tyres alive and we struggle for grip in the last couple of corners, that's where we lose most.

“Tricky session for us but in a way a confirmation of the picture that we've been drawing the last couple of weeks and months. Our car is very good down the straights, but not the best in the corners.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Next article
Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for impeding Stroll

Previous article

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for impeding Stroll

Next article

Russell says run to 16th felt like a "pole lap"

Russell says run to 16th felt like a "pole lap"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.