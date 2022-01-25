Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks

By:

Daniel Ricciardo has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia.

Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks
Listen to this article

The Formula 1 star, who hails from Western Australia, was named in the Governor General's 2022 Australia Day Honours List.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for, "significant service to motorsport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community".

The announcement of his appointment recognises both his sporting achievements and his string of charitable affiliations, including the grassroots Ricciardo's Racers programme run by Motorsport Australia.

Ricciardo joins the likes of Toby Price, who received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this time last year, Craig Lowndes, Mark Webber, Mark Skaife, Jack Brabham and Peter Brock in the Order of Australia system.

Joining Ricciardo on this year's list were other sporting stars such as tennis star Dylan Alcott, who was appointed an Office of the Order of Australia (AO) and also named Australian of the Year, basketballer Patty Mills (AM), and footballer Sam Kerr (OAM).

Ricciardo was one of seven people included in the 2022 honours for reasons related to motorsport.

Terence Bracken and Leslie Power received OAMs for, "service to the motorsport industry", while Ian Tate was recognised with an OAM for, "service to historic motorsports".

Kay De Luca and the late Anthony De Luca were honoured with OAMs for, "service to motoring clubs, and to the community", with another OAM going to Ian Digby for, "service to the community, and to the motor industry".

shares
comments
Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
Previous article

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The $200,000 cost of the Supercars pit order
Supercars

The $200,000 cost of the Supercars pit order

Grove Racing launches 2022 Supercars campaign
Supercars

Grove Racing launches 2022 Supercars campaign

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1

Ricciardo "wanted to make a statement" with Monza F1 victory
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo "wanted to make a statement" with Monza F1 victory

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?

Mercedes ‘bullish’ on engine reliability progress, says McLaren
Formula 1

Mercedes ‘bullish’ on engine reliability progress, says McLaren

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose

F1 pre-season testing 2022: What is it, when is it and can I watch it
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2022: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
6 h
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins Prime

The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up Prime

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems Prime

Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.