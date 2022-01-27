Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal

Listen to this article

The sport’s first night race was absent from the calendar in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returns this year on October 2 as the middle event of a triple header that includes Russia and Japan.

The last Singapore GP contract extension was a four-year deal announced in September 2017, and it was supposed to run until 2021.

However, the last two races did not happen, and thus the latest contract in effect represents a two-plus-five years arrangement in order to acknowledge the cancelled events.

F1 has been keen to extend its relationships with promoters who lost races to COVID in order to help them regain momentum and to guarantee the long-term futures of their events.

Venues are in turn aware that there’s increasing interest from potential new races, and thus there will be increasing competition for a slot on future calendars.

In November an agreement was reached to run the Chinese GP until 2025, although the Shanghai race will be missing from the calendar for a third time in 2022.

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years. The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

"The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”