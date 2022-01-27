Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Daniel Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks Next / What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers
Formula 1 News

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal

By:

Formula 1 has agreed a deal to keep the Singapore GP on the calendar for seven years, with an extended contract now running from 2022 to 2028.

Listen to this article

The sport’s first night race was absent from the calendar in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returns this year on October 2 as the middle event of a triple header that includes Russia and Japan.

The last Singapore GP contract extension was a four-year deal announced in September 2017, and it was supposed to run until 2021.

However, the last two races did not happen, and thus the latest contract in effect represents a two-plus-five years arrangement in order to acknowledge the cancelled events.

F1 has been keen to extend its relationships with promoters who lost races to COVID in order to help them regain momentum and to guarantee the long-term futures of their events.

Venues are in turn aware that there’s increasing interest from potential new races, and thus there will be increasing competition for a slot on future calendars.

In November an agreement was reached to run the Chinese GP until 2025, although the Shanghai race will be missing from the calendar for a third time in 2022.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years. The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

"The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”

shares
comments

Related video

Daniel Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks
Previous article

Daniel Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks
Next article

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Williams parts company with F1 engineering boss Carter
Formula 1

Williams parts company with F1 engineering boss Carter

COTA undertaking track resurfacing after F1 and MotoGP complaints
Video Inside
Formula 1

COTA undertaking track resurfacing after F1 and MotoGP complaints

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal

Daniel Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
17 h
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins Prime

The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up Prime

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems Prime

Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.