Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Reutemann was transferred from the Santa Fe Hospital to Rosario's Sanatorio Parque earlier this month after repeated episodes of internal bleeding due to a digestive haemorrhage.

The 79-year-old was reported stable on Monday but then suffered another haemorrhage the following day, after which it was decided to perform an enteroscopy.

An improvement in Reutemann’s condition was reported on Wednesday, with a medical bulletin saying the politician and former F1 racer is "lucid" and has not shown any further digestive bleeding after Tuesday's procedure.

There was more positive news on Sunday when it was noted that the Argentinean senator's condition has improved, and he has been moved out of ICU.

“This morning the national senator and former governor Carlos Reutemann, who has been hospitalized in Rosario since Saturday, May 8, after being in intensive care for several days, he was transferred to the general ward,” Argentine newspaper La Capital reported on its website.

Reutemann’s daughter Mariana also posted a photo of her father sitting on a hospital bed and reading a newspaper.

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.