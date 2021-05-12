Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

Former Formula 1 star and Argentinian senator Carlos Reutemann remains in intensive care following several episodes of internal bleeding but is reported to be stable after a medical procedure on Tuesday.

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure

Last Friday Reutemann, who finished runner-up to Nelson Piquet in the 1981 F1 world championship, was transferred from the Santa Fe hospital to a different hospital in Rosario after repeated episodes of internal bleeding due to a digestive haemorrhage.

Reutemann, who has been treated at the intensive care section of Rosario's Sanatorio Parque ever since, was reported as stable on Monday but then suffered another haemorrhage the following day, after which it was decided to perform an enteroscopy.

In its latest medical bulletin on Wednesday, the Sanatorio Rosario hospital has communicated that Reutemann's condition has improved, saying the politician and former F1 racer is "lucid" and has not shown any further digestive bleeding after Tuesday's procedure.

"Hospitalised in ICU, lucid, in communication with the environment, with no other organ failure," the statement read. "No signs of digestive bleeding since the endoscopic haemostasis procedure performed yesterday."

Read Also:

Reutemann, who turned 79 last month, took part in 146 F1 grands prix between 1972 and 1982.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by Brabham boss Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and then went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

During his decade at the top level of motorsport, he scored 12 wins, six poles and 46 podium finishes. In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season and finished third in the championship on three further occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Reutemann
Author Filip Cleeren

