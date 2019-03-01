Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit "high targets"

shares
comments
Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit
By:
38m ago

Renault has hit the “high” initial target it set for its 2019 Formula 1 engine, according to its technical chief Remi Taffin.

The French manufacturer has trailed Mercedes and Ferrari in the V6 turbo-hybrid engine era and came under pressure last year from Honda, which had previously been cut adrift in the pecking order.

However, Renault said a new engine design heralded a “substantial” step forward over the winter, which it says has been validated by the on-track running in pre-season testing over the last two weeks.

“Everything we actually developed and measured on the dyno were the same as what we see out on track,” said Taffin, Renault’s engine technical director.

“It was quite similar the last few years, but this year it is again where we are.

“I think we hit our targets as far as we can say. We're happy with what we have achieved.”

Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul described the gains before the start of the year as “the biggest” it has made since the V6 engines were introduced in 2014.

That was a deliberate response to last season’s disappointing engine programme, which Renault admitted was a result of underestimating the progress it needed to make.

Taffin agreed that “a big step” and believes it is significant in the context of Renault’s “winter development time”.

Asked by Motorsport.com how aggressive it had been, Taffin said: “We have set some high targets for this year, which we hit.

“But obviously it's the same thing; we need to go out on track and see where we will be, and we will have to wait until Melbourne to see that in quali and the race.”

One element that partially disguised Renault’s progress was its poor performance through the speed traps early in the first week of testing.

However, that was not representative as it was initially impacted by a rear-wing problem that meant Renault was avoiding using DRS.

Chassis technical director Nick Chester said: “We know we were slow speed trap-wise first week, but particularly seeing as we didn't use DRS much.

“This week we've been climbing up the speed traps, I think the speeds today were a bit more sensible.

“So, I'm not too worried. We know where we're running on rear wing, and we know what we're doing with our programme.

“We're reasonably comfortable.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next article
Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach

Previous article

Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach

Next article

Carey expects F1 will be "pretty immune" to Brexit fallout

Carey expects F1 will be "pretty immune" to Brexit fallout
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

1h ago
Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit Article
Formula 1

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit "high targets"

Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach Article
Formula 1

Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach

Latest videos
'Ferrari can go even quicker' - F1 testing's fastest day yet 08:46
Formula 1

'Ferrari can go even quicker' - F1 testing's fastest day yet

10h ago
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return 06:28
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return

20h ago

News in depth
Carey expects F1 will be
Formula 1

Carey expects F1 will be "pretty immune" to Brexit fallout

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit
Formula 1

Renault says 2019 F1 engine has hit "high targets"

Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach
Formula 1

Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.