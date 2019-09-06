Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag

shares
comments
Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 12:22 PM

Kimi Raikkonen supports the use of the black and white warning flag in Formula 1, and says he is pleased that the FIA has “woken up” to its existence.

The unsportsmanlike conduct flag was reintroduced by new race director Michael Masi at the Belgian GP, and used in the race when Pierre Gasly was deemed to have moved in the braking area.

The flag had fallen out of favour over the previous decade, and prior to Spa was last shown to Lewis Hamilton at the 2010 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Masi sees it as a useful tool, and a public alternative to warning drivers via radio messages to teams.

“We used to get it when we raced in go-karts,” said Raikkonen. “It’s a normal thing, but it had never been used in F1 for some odd reason. The flag was designed for that, so they have now woken up to the fact we actually have that flag.

"I think it’s good, because in a lot of things it’s crazy to give a penalty straight away, because that’s only what they can do in their own rules. But we also have the flags and for sure it wakes up people. If you then still do something, then it’s fair enough.

“You’re warned once and if you do it again you get the penalty. The flag has been there probably for 100 years, so use it! We’ll see how it works out.”

Raikkonen doesn't believe that re-introducing the flag would encourage drivers to try to get away with a first offence.

“It depends on what you’re doing. Small things you can get away with one hundred times, others will get you a penalty the first time.

“If you have some complete stupidity you’re obviously not going to have the warning flag, you’ll get the penalty, but for small things it’s there. I’m not even sure they used it in the last race.”

Raikkonen's compatriot and fellow Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas also supports the flag's introduction, suggesting that it gives the FIA an extra option.

“I do welcome it,” said the Mercedes driver. “I think it’s a good warning at times. Maybe it gives slight flexibility. Sometimes the penalty seems quite sudden, sometimes even unexpected. So I think it’s a good thing.

“We all like racing hard and not being too regulated through penalties. So maybe that can add a bit of flex.”

Next article
Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

Previous article

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

Next article

Ferrari not expecting to get rid of aero weakness in 2019

Ferrari not expecting to get rid of aero weakness in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP2 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

2
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

2h
3
Formula 1

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag

1h
4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1
3h

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Ferrari not expecting to get rid of aero weakness in 2019
F1

Ferrari not expecting to get rid of aero weakness in 2019

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag
F1

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism
F1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1
F1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza
F1

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.