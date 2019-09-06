Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

shares
comments
Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
Sep 6, 2019, 11:11 AM

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve's claims that young drivers are taking more risks because they have been brought up in the safe environment of simulators have been rubbished by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Villeneuve told Belgian channel RTBF, in the wake of Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash in the Spa F2 race, that he believed the increased use of simulators had left young drivers fearless about the consequences of accidents.

"Instead of letting the young drivers test, they sit for a week in the race simulator," said Villeneuve. "When they get to the racetrack, they behave as if they're still in the simulator.

"It is not the same stress as it used to be. It does not bring the same adrenaline. The assessment of danger, of the enormous risk that they take when they go to the racetrack, is no longer the same."

But those comments have not gone down well with McLaren's Lando Norris, who says that linking the Hubert accident to simracing was just an "excuse".

"I don't think it's got anything to do with simracing," said Norris when asked about what Villeneuve had said. "It's just something he maybe wants to use as an excuse for it.

"Safety is getting much better, especially compared to when he would have been racing. It's not like we completely forget it. We don't go flat out and not care about anything. We still realise what danger is.

"Everything is getting safer, so sometimes you take more risks than at other times. I don't know what happened on the weekend, and I don't want to talk about it, but I'm sure it wasn't anyone doing anything stupid or risking anything.

"I think it was something small that turned into something pretty big. I don't think it's because we're younger, more fearless, less fearless. It's unlucky. That's about it."

Read Also:

World championship leader Hamilton also dismissed Villeneuve's claims, suggesting that simracing was not a factor in younger drivers' attitude.

"I don't really agree with a lot of the opinions of that individual and I don't know if anyone [does]," he said when asked about Villeneuve's comments. "I personally don't listen to that individual's opinion.

"But [on the simulator link] I don't think so. I think the kids are on the track..if you look at the kids on the ski slopes, from small up they have no fears and it is the same with us race drivers, whatever age.

"I am sure as you get a bid older it [fear] creeps in, but the simulators don't make you more or less fearful. I don't agree with that no."

Next article
Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

Previous article

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

56m
2
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo bothered by Spa crowd cheering in Hamilton crash

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

3h

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1
1h

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism
F1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1
F1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza
F1

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640
F1

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640

Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"
F1

Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.