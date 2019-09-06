Ferrari not expecting to get rid of aero weakness in 2019

Although Ferrari won in Belgium, and is favourite for success in Italy this weekend, the team is realistic that its SF90 is still lacking at venues that require more grip.

While it hopes that its weakness in this area can be addressed with its new 2020 car, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is realistic that a dramatic step forward will not happen before the end of this campaign.

Asked about the concept differences between Mercedes and Ferrari, Binotto said: "Certainly there are quite different characteristics, and as Ferrari we are certainly lacking in grip in [certain] areas, and that is where we need to improve.

"Whenever we go to circuits where there are a lot of corners, grip is important and maximum downforce is required to be fast, we are certainly showing our main weakness.

"[Can we address] that by the end of the season? I don't think so because the gap is too big in that area. Can we improve the situation? Certainly we are working to address it."

While the team is pushing to unlock downforce improvements on its 2019 car, Binotto insists that doing so does not risk jeopardising its development for next year's design.

"Are we putting too much effort on this season? Actually we are concentrating on next year by trying to address the issue.

"With the regulations being somehow stable from now to next year, we believe that whatever we may do this season will be useful for the next one. Yes there is a gap, it will remain, but hopefully we will close it."